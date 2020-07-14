Much of tonight’s Janesville School Board meeting will center around what school will look like and what options might be available this fall.
The board’s meeting agenda indicates nearly half of the anticipated 95-minute meeting will be presentation and possible approval of a “Re-Entry to School” plan.
Once more is known about those plans, athletics officials can start further developing their plans for sports this fall.
Ten minutes of tonight’s meeting are allocated to assistant superintendent Scott Garner’s presentation on fall sports programming in Janesville schools.
“Without overstepping Scott’s presentation, I think it’s fair to say that we want to go back with all sports in the fall,” Janesville Craig High athletic director Ben McCormick said Monday.
Garner will provide information and documents from the Rock County Health Department, National Federation of State High School Association of High Schools and the WIAA during his presentation.
“It is the recommendation of the administration that parent and student informed choice be the driver of sports programming participation and implementation,” said a July 8 memo from Garner to superintendent Steve Pophal that was attached to tonight’s meeting agenda. “Therefore, it is recommended that the Board of Education consider approval of running Fall Sports programming for the 2020-2021 school year.”
Plenty of other questions will remain after tonight, with the scheduled start of football practice just three weeks away.
But in the short-term, “We’re looking for the board to say, ‘Go ahead and offer sports,’” McCormick said.