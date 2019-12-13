A late rally lifted the Fairbanks Ice Dogs to an NAHL win over the Janesville Jets on Friday night.

Fairbanks scored two goals in a 21-second span of the third period en route to a 3-1 win at the Janesville Ice Arena.

Janesville got on the board first at 3:34 of the third as Nick Nardella picked up his 11th goal of the season.

Fairbanks tied the game at 1-1 at 16:51 of the third and won it at 17:12 on Tyler Deweese’s even-strength goal.

Riley Sims took the loss despite 28 saves.

The teams wrap up the three-game series tonight at the Ice Arena.

FAIRBANKS 3, JANESVILLE 1Fairbanks 0 0 3—3

Janesville 0 0 1—1

Third PeriodJ—Nick Nardella (Casey Roepke, Carter Hottmann) 3:34. F—Adam Eisele (Tim Erkkila, Parker Brown), pp, 16:51. F—Tyler Deweese (Bret Link, Laker Aldridge) 17:12. F—Luke Ciolli (Trenton Woods, Matt Koethe) en, 19:59

Saves—Austin Ryman (F) 22, Riley Sims (J) 28.