The Janesville Jets shared the wealth Friday night.

Eleven players posted at least one point as Janesville cruised to a 5-2 victory over Chippewa Steel to open a North American Hockey League series at the Janesville Ice Arena on Friday.

Jack Vincent and Logan Ommen each had one goal and one assist to help Janesville take over sole possession of third place, six points back of the Minnesota Magicians and Fairbanks Ice Dogs in the Midwest Division.

The Steel grabbed a lead in the opening six minuteswith a power-play goal, but Vincent answered five minutes later on the man advantage. Tommy Middleton’s ninth goal of the season gave the Jets the lead for good with less than three minutes left in the first.

Up 3-1 going to the third, Ommen scored on the power play, with John Prokop and Andrew Hicks each picking up their second assists of the night.

Cole Brady stopped 22 of the 24 shots he saw to earn the victory in net for the Jets.

The two teams play again at 7:05 p.m. today.

JETS 5, STEEL 2

Chippewa 1 0 1—2

Janesville 2 1 2—5

First Period

C—Kyle Schroeder (Joey Trifone, Matt Clark), pp, 5:32. J—Jack Vincent (John Prokop, Andrew Hicks), pp, 10:35. J—Tommy Middleton (Logan Ommen, Jordon Halverson), 17:27.

Second Period

J—Brendon Jones (Justin Engelkes, Sean Driscoll), 16:16.

Third Period

J—Ommen (Hicks, Prokop), pp, 11:16. C—Michael Black (Isaac Moberg), 12:19. J—Luke Wheeler (Vincent, Matt Kirwan), 15:07.

Saves—Igor Samokhvalov (C) 17, Cole Brady (J) 22.

