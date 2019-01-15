JANESVILLE
As the strikes piled up at El-Ra Bowl on Wednesday night, Justin Holmes, Alex Edwards and their teammates started to get a feeling.
After the sixth frame, Holmes said to his teammates on the El-Ra-sponsored team, “How about we set some records today?”
By the ninth frame, Edwards could not help but go searching for a record book. Every player on the team—which also includes Jeff Edwards, Duncan Brose and Doug Sheridan—was on pace to finish the first game in their weekly Sportmans league well above their averages.
So Edwards went and found the South Central Wisconsin USBC records, which include the top marks from the area as well as several years of individual averages from each house.
“We were looking at our scoreboard, and pretty much from the sixth frame to the ninth frame was all strikes for all five guys,” said Jeff Edwards, Alex’s older half-brother. “So Alex went and looked in the book and found the record was 1,318.
“We started doing the math and realized we had a chance.”
The rest of El-Ra caught wind of the possibility, as well. And as is sometimes typical of a 300 game, the final couple frames of the El-Ra team drew a bit of a crowd.
The players hung tough, and when Holmes, their anchor player stepped up for his 10th and final frame, he needed a pair of strikes to have a shot at a new South Central record.
Holmes delivered a pair of strikes and closed with a nine count.
The team’s final scratch score? 1,322.
A new record for the area, which includes Clinton, Beloit and more.
“It’s still kind of unbelievable,” Brose said in a phone conversation Monday. “Our team is a good team. We’re good bowlers. So for us to shoot games in the 250s and 260s, it happens. But for everyone to do it all game? That’s just a lot of fun.”
The old record for a scratch game by a five-man team was 1,318 by Gary Jacobson, Ken Pollard, Gordy Odegaard, Tim Brown and Herb Kimpel, of the team JNT Marina, on April 4, 2016.
To set the new mark, each member of the El-Ra team finished with a score at least 48 pins above their average. Holmes (202 average) led the way at 278, with Brose (212) close behind at 274. Jeff Edwards (204) came in at 257, Alex Edwards (197) at 266 and Sheridan (199) at 247.
“It’s almost like you can’t do anything wrong—you go up there, everything is in sync, you hit your mark every time,” said Brose, whose father, Chris, is the proprietor of El-Ra. “That’s what it felt like any time someone went up there. You just felt like they were going to get a strike.”
You’d think such a record might be set by a team that found a groove both emotionally and on the lane itself. Perhaps the players were all throwing the same style on a particular oil pattern on just the right now.
However, the players said their throwing styles varied.
“It was probably a 20-board swing at the arrows,” Jeff Edwards said. “Some people were throwing a down-and-in shot, some were really swinging the ball.
“It all just seemed to come together, and we were just feeding off each other.”
The team has been pieced together over the past five years, Jeff Edwards said, with he and Sheridan the lone two original members.
Along with celebrating their new record over the past week, they’ve also been giving each other a hard time.
After glancing further down the record sheet, they knew because their record-setting scratch game came in their first game of the night, a scratch series record also might be in play.
Each player finished with an honor series north of 700, but the group finished at 3,680 for the series—43 pins shy of a new mark.
“Four of the five of us were above 730, a 245 average, per man, for a series, which is just unreal,” Brose said. “When you bowl that good, you just look back at it and wonder, how did we do that?”
“I’ve been bowling since I was 3 or 4 and have never seen that many scores come together in one game,” said Jeff Edwards, who is 33 years old. “You could throw a really good shot and leave a split, or miss a 10 pin. One shot would have cost us the record.”
Instead, next time someone pulls out that book, their names will be there.
