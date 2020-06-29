JANESVILLE
Wait, wait and wait some more.
That about sums up Joe Forsting's day Monday.
The Edgerton golfer sat through five hours of weather delay to hit five shots at Riverside Golf Course. Then he waited about 90 more minutes after his round was done before starting a playoff for the final qualifying spot to the State Amateur Championship.
And now Forsting will wait a little longer until he knows if he is in the field at Milwaukee Country Club. Forsting lost the playoff and is the first alternate to the State Am, which will be played July 27-30.
"We hung around here a few hours, realized it wasn't going to be ready soon, so we went and ate and came back, finished and then waited again," Forsting said. "Most of the time, alternates make it. So we'll see."
Grant Goltz, of Dekalb, Illinois, shot 3-under 69 for the low round of what was the first of 11 qualifying tournaments to the State Am. Golfers from outside Wisconsin are allowed to play in Wisconsin State Golf Association tournaments if they do not play in major amateur tournaments in their home states, and many events in Illinois have been canceled this summer amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Ryan Smith (Eatonton, Georgia), Josh Kirkham (Hinsdale, Illinois) and Michael Fastert (Wheeling, Illinois) joined Goltz as out-of-staters to qualify for the State Am at Riverside.
Darien's Daniel Romano shot even-par 72 to finish tied for sixth, with the top eight players qualifying to move on. Jacob Mayer (Delafield), Brady Saraurer (Fond du Lac) and Michael Bastian (Milwaukee) rounded out the list of qualifiers.
Bastian birdied the par-5 sixth on the first hole of the playoff. Forsting--who made his par putt on 17 and then parred the par-4 18th after the weather delay to shoot 73--blocked his drive to the right, was hampered by trees and wound up settling for par and the first alternate spot.
The playoff ended a whirlwind four days for Forsting at Riverside. He spent more than 20 hours at or near the course on Sunday and Monday alone.
Forsting, the 2019 WIAA Division 2 boys golf state champion when he was a senior at Edgerton High, played in the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship from Friday through Sunday.
At one point during the third round Sunday morning, he was tied for third place in the tournament. And through the first hole of his final round Sunday afternoon, he was 7 under par overall.
But back-to-back double bogeys from there sent him quickly in the wrong direction.
"During the Fischer I think I played really well; the last day I just caught a couple bad holes and all of a sudden my entire game fell apart," Forsting said. "Stuff just wasn't working. I don't know what it was, but I'm not worried about it.
"Today (Monday) was OK golf, I just didn't make a lot of birdies."
Forsting is simply happy to be back playing tournament golf.
He got in the fall portion of his freshman college season at Iowa Central Community College, but like sports everywhere, his spring season was canceled due to the pandemic.
"I've been playing a lot the last couple weeks to get ready for this, and I was really happy with my first three rounds (72, 68 and 70) at the Fischer," Forsting said. "It was weird having the Fischer be my first tournament of the year."
Forsting said he might get in on a qualifying tournament to the State Open and is looking forward to the Edgerton city tournament in a couple weeks.
And hopefully all his waiting will be worth it and his alternate status will be enough to make it into the State Am next month.