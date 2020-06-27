JANESVILLE
Matt Tolan was named the Wisconsin State Golf Association amateur of the year in 2019.
The recent University of South Dakota graduate played in only seven events on the summer circuit last year but scored enough points to win the coveted title.
Judging by his play in the first two rounds of the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship, he may well be on his way to repeating.
Tolan fired a 5-under 67 in his second round to move to 11-under and take a 3-shot lead into Sunday's 36-hole finale at Riverside Golf Course.
Tyler Beeck of Sheboygan Falls is 8-under and three shots back, while 2006 champion and former Janesville resident Matt Behm leads a pack at 7-under that also includes 2019 champion Owen Butler of Stoughton and 2017 and 2018 champion Jack Schultz of Whitefish Bay.
Sam Van Galder, a six-time Janesville Men's City champion, posted the second-lowest score of the day with a 7-under 65 and is five shots back.
Janesville's Kevin Riley (-3) and Matt Zimmerman (-1) also made the cut, which was 2-over.
Tolan's round featured six birdies and one bogey.
"I kind of have the same feeling as last year pretty much," said Tolan, who led after 36 holes last year before finishing second to Butler. "I have maybe a little larger lead this year, but just solid playing today. It was definitely harder playing today because the pins were much tougher positions.
"But tomorrow, with 36 holes, anything can happen. There's so many swings out there. I'm just going to stick to may same gameplan, and the result is what the result is."
Van Galder got it going early and never let up. In matching his lowest round ever at Riverside and his lowest score ever in the Ray Fischer, Van Galder birdied five of his six first holes and shot 31 on the front nine. He followed that up with a 2-under 34 on the back.
"I was too conservative yesterday, whereas today, I really got after it," Van Galder said. "I lipped out two putts that were right there, or I could've easily shot 63.
"Tomorrow, who knows what can happen? It's 36 holes. I know as well as Matt (Tolan) is playing, I'll probably have to shoot a pair of 65s. But I'm looking forward to it because I've been playing really golf lately."
Christopher Colla of Fond du Lac and Matthew Davidson of McFarland both shot 8-under 64 to post the low score of the day.
Fischer entrant tests positive for COVID-19
Two players withdrew from the Ray Fischer tournament prior to Saturday's second round after one of them tested positive for COVID-19.
Tournament Director John Jenson said the player tested positive Friday night and immediately withdrew. The other player withdrew because he knew the player that tested positive and had been around him.
The infected player is currently asymptomatic, according to Jenson.
Each player in the 160-man field was sent an email explaining the situation.
The infected player had limited contact with players, staff and spectators during Friday's play, did not go into the clubhouse and did not ride a cart.
Jenson said players will not be tested for COVID-19 before Sunday's final round, but will be asked to maintain social distancing and proper safety guidelines.