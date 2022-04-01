MILTON
Hunt-N-Gear in Janesville bills itself as Southern Wisconsin’s largest archery store.
The family-owned store has served Wisconsin’s hunting and competitive archery needs since 1995.
Now, it’s also home to two of the state’s top young archers.
Milton’s Parker Loofboro and Kaelee DeRemer both have been added to the roster of the USA Archery Regional Elite Development Program.
DeRemer, an eighth-grader, earned a spot in the program thanks to Bronze Olympian recognition as part of the Junior Olympic Archery Program.
Loofboro earned the honor thanks to Silver Olympian recognition as part of the Junior Olympic Archery Program at the Wisconsin Archery Learning Center.
“These archers have a history of podium finishes that makes them competitors to keep an eye on,” said Annie Hookstead, a Level II archery coach for the Wisconsin Archery Learning Center and the program coordinator for Hunt-N-Gear. “These athletes are the future of the sport as they push the field forward in what can be achieved by youth archers.
“A ranking on the RED team is a recognition from USA Archery that acknowledges the countless hours of practice, coaching, and tournaments locally and nationally that have built Parker and Kaelee into the competitive athletes they are today.”
Currently, the Olympic Games offers medals competition in four recurve archery events. Hookstead is hopeful that the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will add events in compound archery, which was not offered at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.
“As they continue to train, Kaelee and Parker are both going to be good enough to compete at the national level in compound,” Hookstead said. “The goal is to, hopefully, get to the level someday where they could represent the U.S. as Olympians.”
DeRemer and Loofboro train at least three days a week and are also members of the Rock County 4-H Archery Program the Scholastic 3-D Archery Club, as well as members of the local Janesville and Beloit clubs.
“Kaelee began her archery journey in our Explore Archery Beginner Class and was one of the few female archers to begin in the program,” Hookstead said. “From the beginning, her hardworking personality shone through as she was determined to constantly improve her score during practices and competitions.
And with Parker, coaches quickly recognized that he had a drive to win and was not afraid to put in the work to become the best.”
Will DeRemer and Loofboro someday see their dream of become Olympic competitors become a reality? Stay tuned.