The 55th annual Ray Fischer Amateur Championship will have plenty of star power.
Led by defending champion Joe Weber, six former champions are in the field set to tee off Friday morning at Riverside Golf Course for the 72-hole event featuring the top amateur players in the state.
Weber won last year's Fischer thanks to a blistering 8-under 64 in his third round Sunday morning, followed by a 4-under 68 in his final round.
The 37-year-old dentist from West Salem knows what it's going to take to repeat.
"You've got to shoot four rounds under 70 to give yourself a chance," Weber said. "Even-par is not good enough.
"And no lead is ever safe on this course. We found that out last year. The birdies will find you, especially on the Par 5s. You just have to avoid any bogeys and not get too crazy as far as being aggressive."
Weber said the Ray Fischer is a tournament everyone enjoys playing in because of the favorable scoring conditions and the rich history behind it.
"It's nice to play a course where you're not always hitting 5-irons on your approach shots," Weber said. "It's shorter than most courses we play, but it's also a course where you can get in trouble quickly if you don't keep your ball in the fairway.
"I putted really well in the tournament last year, and I think I birdied every one of the par 5 holes on Sunday. I'm going to need to play just as well as I did last year because the field is so strong."
Weber's foursome the first two rounds features two-time champion Jack Schultz, 2019 champion Owen Butler and seven-time Janesville city champion Sam Van Galder, who is one of nine Janesville golfers in the field.
The field will be cut to the top 60, plus ties after Saturday's second round. Sunday's finale is 36 holes.
A total of 200 golfers are entered in the field.
Ray Fischer Amateur Championship
At Riverside (Par 72)
FRIDAY TEE TIMES
(Hole 1)
7:00 a.m.--James Michaelson, Milwaukee; Nick Corban, Madison; Sullivan Schrandt, Cambria, Kade Salemi, Janesville
7:10--Zak Kulka, Beaver Dam; Austin Gray, Janesville; Zach Tourdot, Janesville; Eric Ross, Onekama (Mi.)
7:20--Patrick Treichel, Fond du Lac; Richie Burke, Milwaukee; Quinn Schultz, Chaseburg; Thomas Winkler, Mount Horeb
7:30--Kirk Leitzen, Brodhead; Matt Kempfer, Janesville; Nathan Boltz, Elkhorn; Cory Aune, Lake Geneva
7:40--Adam Rosploch, Milwaukee; Dylan Karvala, New Berlin; Michael Addie, Sussex; Sam Godager, Madison
7:50--Devin Wilde, Eagle; Carson McDaniel Polson (Mont.); Karl Gilmore, Middleton; Samuel Nielsen, Fond du Lac
8:00--Nate Thompson, Greendale; Matt Tolan, Eau Claire; Jack Blair, Wauwatosa; Cameron Huss, Kenosha
8:10--Nathan Stine, Kenosha; Joe Forsting, Edgerton; Jacob Beckman, Middleton; Jason Jahnke, Kewaskum
8:20--Graham Westley, Hartford; Jacob Frederickson, Cottage Grove; Lucas Ladd, Mequon; Sean Philbin, Madison
8:30--Walter Nusslock, Glendale; Jim Scharnberg, Franklin; Rob Pero, Cambridge; Noah Kirsch, Lancaster
8:40--Ben Janke, Janesville; Jordan Krueger, Milwaukee; Jeremy Banaszewski, New Richomond; Nate Hart, Lake Geneva
8:50--Jack Anderson, Brookfield; Max Pasher, Mequon; Christopher Colla, Fond du Lac; Griffin Oberneder, Beloit
9:00--Mark Noonan, Vernon Hills (Ill.); Ryan Smith, Eatontan (Ga.); Ethan Wilkins, Sussex; Matthew Raab, Hartland
12:00 p.m.--Isaac Schmidt, Madison; Josh Teplin, Mequon; Shawn Kressin, Green Bay; Zachary Nash, Waterford
12:10--Kevin Riley, Janesville; Burke Barsamian, Lake Geneva; Andy Hagen, Beloit; Jeff Kaether, Madison
12:20--Jensen Peck, Middleton; Nate Condon, Cottage Grove; Presten Cedergren, Green Bay; Nathan Daugherty, Lake Villa
12:30--Maxwell Schmidtke, Sheboygan; Michael Masik Jr., Mount Pleasant; Nathan Schwarz, Mooresville (N.C.); Paul Schwarz, Appleton
12:40--Joseph Ploch, Oconomowoc; Jason Jochem, Cambridge; Taylor Ryman, Middleton; Michael Oellerich, Brodhead
12:50--Joe Knapton, Mount Pleasant; Dominic Kieffer, Madison; Michael Immekus, Greendale; Joseph Braund, Eagle
1:00--Joe Weber, Onalaska; Sam Van Galder, Janesville; Owen Butler, Stoughton; Jack Schultz, Whitefish Bay
1:10--Bill Crinzi, New Berlin; Mitch Bowers, Mineral Point; Daniel Ozga, Edgerton; Ryan Duffey, Brookfield
1:20--Derick Disch, Greenfield; Tommy Kriewaldt, Madison; Will Summers, Richfield; Charles Buhrow, Brookfield
1:30--John Haines, Mequon; Ramiro Romo, Burlington; Paul Zarek, Burlington; Mike O'Neil, Muskego
1:40--Andy Grinwald, Watertown; Ben Resnick, Rice Lake; Jim Callahan, De Pere; Chip Summers, Richfield
1:50--Collin Thorney, Germantown; Austin Gaby, Verona; Derek Hilmershausen, Wausau; Braeden Resnick, Rice Lake
2:00--Mike Mueller, Whitefish Bay; Andrew Morrison, Edgerton; Carson Brock, Onalaska; Brady Sarauer, Fond du Lac
(Hole 10)
7:00 a.m.--Drew Sagrillo, Pewaukee; Travis Pronschinski, Oconomowoc; Ryonen Faris, Fond du Lac; Brett Tautges, Germantown;
7:10--Dan Wiza, Madison; Kyle Smith, Grafton; Jory Tess, East Troy; Craig Tautges, Shorewood
7:20--Graham Moody, Vancouver (Wash.); Alwang Deang, Madison; Matthew Buckley, Nekoosa; Mike Payne, Waukesha
7:30--Dylan Brown, Reedsburg; Todd Goodwin, Wauwatosa; Thomas Romano, Darien; Jeffrey Nielsen, Fond du Lac
7:40--Steven Sanicki, Menomonee Falls; Adam Garski, Wauwatosa; Lukas Heckmann, Middleton; Matthew Davidson, McFarland
7:50--James Gilmore, 7:50; Danny Sanicki, Menomonee Falls; Robert Hughes, Wauwatosa; Zach Dybul, Big Bend
8:00--Austin Erickson, Sparta; Travis Galston, Fort Atkinson; Jason Zahradka, New Richmond; Logan Kranz, Madison
8:10--Jason Greguska, Waukesha; John Garvey, Middleton; Kole Hallmark, New Richmond; Christopher Weinfurt, Waukesha
8:20--Scott Nieuwenhuis, Delavan; Connor Brown, Racine; Caleb Martin, Horicon; Liam More O'Ferrall, River Hills
8:30--Hunter Neumann, Warrens; Cory Krauss, Dousman; Marty Swab, Menomonee Falls; Silas Pickhardt, Madison
8:40--Michael Bastian, Milwaukee; Jakob Schroeckenthaler, Cottage Grove; Aaron Gavin, South Milwaukee; Grant Burish, Janesville
8:50--Alex Yost, Hartland; Jeff Schuetz, Edgerton; Tyler Cleaves, Kaukauna; Brock Hlinak, Kaukauna
12:00 p.m.--Garhett Kaegi, Verona; Chris Kostrewa, Wales; Nick Hagen, Beloit; Matthew Zimmerman, Janesville
12:10--Bennet Cotten, Winnetka (Ill.); Eli Belich, West Allis; R.J. Schwalbach, Bolingbrook (Ill.); Kyle Malinger, West Allis
12:20--Adam Schilawski, Green Bay; Tyler Cedergren, Green Bay; Chris Wood, Mount Pleasant; Drake Wilcox, Sheboygan
12:30--Jim Rollefson, Franklin; Bruce Henning, Brookfield; Jim Doing, Verona; Christopher Dupuis, Naperville (Ill.)
12:40--Gregory Wagner, Cambridge; James DeBoer, Onalaska; Owen Covey, New Richmond; Michael Kletzien, Milton
12:50--Ben Nichols, Waukesha; Timothy Terry, Mequon; Joseph Immekus, Greendale; Jake Simms, Greenfield
1:00--Kevin Cahill, Waukesha; Ricky Kuiper, Racine; Zachary Walsh, Elm Grove (Ill.); Tom Schoewe, Sun Prairie
1:10--Derek Pirkl, Madison; Sam Cianciola, Nekoosa; Dustin Schwab, Lodi; Geoff Pirkl, Oconomowoc
1:20--Matt Barenz, Milwaukee; Kasen Fager, Mount Horeb; Keith Gagnon, Nashotah; Brad Finger, Waukesha
1:30--Tony Romo, Dallas (Tx.); Robert Gregorski, Menasha; Tom Halla, Colgate; Garrett Jones, Fitchburg
1:40--Derrick Meier, Waunakee; Alec Sosnowski, Verona; James Baker, Middleton; Black McShane, Madison
1:50--Adam Miller, Nekoosa; Matt Behm, Valders; Jed Baranczyk, Green Bay; Jonathan Fall, Cedarburg
2:00--Austin Erickson, Sparta; Travis Galston, Fort Atkinson; Jason Zahradka, New Richmond; Logan Kranz, Madison
PAST RAY FISCHER CHAMPIONS
(Winning score in parenthesis)
2020--Joe Weber (269)
2019--Owen Butler (197)*
2018--Jack Schultz (262)
2017--Jack Schultz (273)
2016--Brandon Cloete (269)
2015--Josh Udelhofen (268)
2014--Jake Wisniewski (278)
2013--Kyle Henning (207)*
2012--Max Hosking (272)
2011--Miles McConnell (269)
2010--Taylor Johnson (271)
2009--Andrew Steinhofer (276)
2008--Ben Bendtsen III (270)
2007--Garrett Jones (266)
2006--Matt Behm (194) *
2005--Charlie Delsman (271)
2004--Neal Grusczynski (272)
2003--Charlie Delsman (267)
2002--Mark Bemowski (273)
2001--Gary Menzel (275)
2000--Pat Boyle (274)
1999--Mark Bemowski (276)
1998--Bob Gregorski (272)
1997--Dave Roesch (277)
1996--Bob Gregorski (274)
1995--Tom Strong (270)
1994--Kirk Wieland (276)
1993--Ben Walter (280)
1992--Jim Pejka (277)
1991--John Pallin (274)
1990--John Pallin (280)
1989--Steve Stricker (275)
1988--Jeff Radder (283)
1987--Mark Bemowski (280)
1986--Brent Wong (280)
1985--Jules "Skip" Kendall (273)
1984--Brad Hauer (279)
1983--Bruce Hansen (286)
1982--Archie Dadian (287)
1981--Jim Andresen (284)
1980--Bruce Hansen (288)
1979--Al Peters (280)
1978--Archie Dadian (140)*
1977--Mark Bemowski (287)
1976--Keith Meyer (289)
1975--Archie Dadian (292)
1974--Archie Dadian (281)
1973--Bobby Mann (283)
1972--Archie Dadian (284)
1971--Mike Plautz (293)
1970--Steve Carvello (284)
1969--Frank Teafel (297)
1968--Jim Archer (287)
1967--Dave Lund (299)