JANESVILLE
Sam Van Galder got just the kind of start he was hoping for in the first round of the Janesville Men's City golf tournament.
The defending and seven-time champion fired an opening-round 3-under par 69 at Riverside to take a two-shot lead heading into Saturday's second round at Glen Erin Golf Club.
Matt Zimmeran shot the only other under-par round with a 71 and sits alone in second.
Three-time champion Brad Bohlman and 2019 winner Andrew Morrison are tied for third with Nick Corban and Joe Lange after even-par 72s.
Van Galder's bogey-free round featured three birdies and 15 pars. He shot a 2-under 34 on the front and a 1-under 35 on the back.
"I played pretty well," Van Galder said. "I hit a couple of wayward drives but was able to save par each time.
"Anytime you can play a round without a bogey, you have to be happy, but I also know there's a lot of golf left to play."
Zimmerman overcame four bogeys on his scorecard with five birdies, including back-to-back birdies at No. 3 and No. 4.
"I putted really well, and my wedge play has really improved from where it was a month ago," Zimmerman said.
"Really, what cost me today on the holes I bogeyed was my drive. Other than that, it was good round."
The field will be flighted after Saturday's second round, with the top 25 percent advancing to Championship Flight, and the remaining 75 percent into First Flight, Second Flight and Third Flight.
Janesville Men's City Tournament
At Riverside (Par 72)
FIRST ROUND RESULTS
69--Sam Van Galder
71--Matt Zimmerman
72--Nick Corban, Brad Bohlman, Joe Lange, Andrew Morrison
74--Jordan Manthey
75--Jake Downing, Bob Kennedy, Austin Purdy
76--Ryan Coffey, Mitch Phillips, Shannon Dooley, Brentan Vivian, Kevin Riley
77--Sean Halverson, Michael Oellerich, Braddy Bohlman, Kade Salemi, Brian Angileri
78--Tanner Woodman, Todd Thiele
79--Mike Kletzien, Brad Schumacher
80--Chad Sullivan, Efran Blanca, Chad Flanders, Nolan Moran
81--Rick Berry, Andrew Siefert, Grady Skoglund, Ryan Koenig
82--Aaron Coffey, Zach Tourdot, Aaron Vogel, Gary Merk, Jared Cowley, Sam Kisting, Patrick Kennedy, Tom Flora, Matt McCulloch
83--Michael Schmitt, Matt Capaul, Tyler Schwenkner
84--Dustin Richards, Logan Lemirande, Philip Konkol, Kevin Delap, Henry Chacon
85--Nate Farrell, Anthony Schrader, David Adler, Andrew Olson
86--Zach Balch, Jim Tullis
87--Connor Kelly, Jonathan Grorud, Brian Garey, Mike Henry
88--Brian Schroeder, Doug Haworth
89--Gary Jarstad, Jerod Albrecht, Adam Urban
90--Jacob Schroeder, Jeremy Zahn
91--Josh Amundson, Dan Easton, Todd Sitter, Chris Crosby
92--Paul Burkholder, Daniel McCue Jr., Mike Berg, Jerry Suchanell, Kyle Schwartz, Dave Botts
93--Steve Bysted
94--Marcus Smith, Andrew Richmond, Arthur Tucker
95--Brandon Luebke, Rick DeWitt, Jim Basham, Dylan Benway, Tim Cullen
96--Matt DeWitt
97--Tim Sheehy, Brian Siefert, Peter Hanke, Dave Powers, Jason Nelson, Ben Yaucher
98--Paul Schieldt, Pat Yeager, Wayne Hansen
99--Steve Grover
100--Josh Koolman, Doni Lux
101--Keith Trembula
102--Ken Drake
103--Joe Dawson, Steve Borgwardt
105--Lon Heanel
107--Daryl Rosenbaum