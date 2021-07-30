01STOCK_GOLF

JANESVILLE

Sam Van Galder got just the kind of start he was hoping for in the first round of the Janesville Men's City golf tournament.

The defending and seven-time champion fired an opening-round 3-under par 69 at Riverside to take a two-shot lead heading into Saturday's second round at Glen Erin Golf Club.

Matt Zimmeran shot the only other under-par round with a 71 and sits alone in second.

Three-time champion Brad Bohlman and 2019 winner Andrew Morrison are tied for third with Nick Corban and Joe Lange after even-par 72s. 

Van Galder's bogey-free round featured three birdies and 15 pars. He shot a 2-under 34 on the front and a 1-under 35 on the back.

"I played pretty well," Van Galder said. "I hit a couple of wayward drives but was able to save par each time.

"Anytime you can play a round without a bogey, you have to be happy, but I also know there's a lot of golf left to play."

Zimmerman overcame four bogeys on his scorecard with five birdies, including back-to-back birdies at No. 3 and No. 4.

"I putted really well, and my wedge play has really improved from where it was a month ago," Zimmerman said. 

"Really, what cost me today on the holes I bogeyed was my drive. Other than that, it was good round."

The field will be flighted after Saturday's second round, with the top 25 percent advancing to Championship Flight, and the remaining 75 percent into First Flight, Second Flight and Third Flight. 

Janesville Men's City Tournament

At Riverside (Par 72)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

69--Sam Van Galder

71--Matt Zimmerman 

72--Nick Corban, Brad Bohlman, Joe Lange, Andrew Morrison

74--Jordan Manthey

75--Jake Downing, Bob Kennedy, Austin Purdy

76--Ryan Coffey, Mitch Phillips, Shannon Dooley, Brentan Vivian, Kevin Riley

77--Sean Halverson, Michael Oellerich, Braddy Bohlman, Kade Salemi, Brian Angileri

78--Tanner Woodman, Todd Thiele

79--Mike Kletzien, Brad Schumacher

80--Chad Sullivan, Efran Blanca, Chad Flanders, Nolan Moran

81--Rick Berry, Andrew Siefert, Grady Skoglund, Ryan Koenig

82--Aaron Coffey, Zach Tourdot, Aaron Vogel, Gary Merk, Jared Cowley, Sam Kisting, Patrick Kennedy, Tom Flora, Matt McCulloch

83--Michael Schmitt, Matt Capaul, Tyler Schwenkner

84--Dustin Richards, Logan Lemirande, Philip Konkol, Kevin Delap, Henry Chacon

85--Nate Farrell, Anthony Schrader, David Adler, Andrew Olson

86--Zach Balch, Jim Tullis

87--Connor Kelly, Jonathan Grorud, Brian Garey, Mike Henry

88--Brian Schroeder, Doug Haworth

89--Gary Jarstad, Jerod Albrecht, Adam Urban

90--Jacob Schroeder, Jeremy Zahn

91--Josh Amundson, Dan Easton, Todd Sitter, Chris Crosby

92--Paul Burkholder, Daniel McCue Jr., Mike Berg, Jerry Suchanell, Kyle Schwartz, Dave Botts

93--Steve Bysted

94--Marcus Smith, Andrew Richmond, Arthur Tucker

95--Brandon Luebke, Rick DeWitt, Jim Basham, Dylan Benway, Tim Cullen

96--Matt DeWitt

97--Tim Sheehy, Brian Siefert, Peter Hanke, Dave Powers, Jason Nelson, Ben Yaucher

98--Paul Schieldt, Pat Yeager, Wayne Hansen

99--Steve Grover

100--Josh Koolman, Doni Lux

101--Keith Trembula

102--Ken Drake

103--Joe Dawson, Steve Borgwardt

105--Lon Heanel

107--Daryl Rosenbaum

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you