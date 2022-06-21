The Milton Junction Pub Crescents won two road games over the weekend.
On Saturday, the Crescents overpowered Ashippun 13-3 before blasting Helenville 19-9 on Sunday.
The wins give Milton a 7-1 record in the Rock River League South Division.
At Ashippun, Sam O’Leary pitched seven strong innings to get the win. O'Leary allowed two runs, one earned on three hits and three walks. He struck out 11. Josh Udenhofer pitched the final two innings and allowed one run on one hit and struck out two.
The Crescents scored 12 runs on 14 hits against four Mudcat pitchers. Carter Schneider was 3x4, Dan Dean was 3x4, Tressen Kussmaur, 2x6, Dave Saguitis 2x 4 with three RBIs, Jake Raisbeck 2x6. Udenhofer and Sagitis each had doubles.
Sagitis keyed a five-run sixth inning with a two-run single.
At Helenville Schneider pitched six shutout innings. He struck out eight and did not walk a batter. Sean McCann pitched a scoreless seventh.
The Crescents hit four Helenville pitchers for 20 hits. Sam McCann had the big blast, a 333-foot two-run homer in a six-run fifth inning to blow the game open.
Kussmaul was 2x 6 with two RBIs; Schneider was 3x6 with three RBIs; Luke Malmanger was 3x4 with 2 RBIs; McCann was 2x3 with 4 RBIs; Raisbeck was 4x5 with 2 RBIs; O’Leary was 2x6 with a double.
“This was the outcome we were hoping for coming into the weekend,” Crescent general manager Doug Welch said. “Our schedule gets a little tougher over the next few weeks, and we are in good position with just one loss at this point.
“What was really encouraging to see was the pitching performances of Sam and Carter. Sam was relieving in college this spring and wasn’t really stretched out. In his previous games, he’d hit a wall after four innings. But Saturday he seemed to get stronger as the day went on. And Carter flat out threw hard the entire time at Helenville.
“And we hit the ball well. It was a fun couple of days on the diamond.”
The Crescents travel to Johnson Creek Sunday and then finally return to Schilberg Park on Friday night, July 8 to host an important showdown with Clyman. First place in the RRL South will undoubtedly be on the line.
