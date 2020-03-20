For 46 straight seasons, Randy Pickering sat courtside at the WIAA boys state basketball tournament.
He was allotted three tickets for each session of the three-day tournament. The tournament was held at the UW Field House beginning in 1920 before relocating to the Kohl Center in 1998.
Those seats will sit idle today.
The COVID-19 pandemic has virtually shut down most of the U.S. and sent professional and amateur sports to the sidelines. That included the WIAA boys state tournament, which was canceled after the sectional semifinal games.
Thus, Pickering won't be at a state tournament for the first time since he was a junior at Janesville Craig in 1972. He applied for state tickets his senior year and has not missed since.
"Sports are magical and such a big part of so many people's lives," Pickering said. "But when you're talking about people's health and well-being, that takes precedent.
"It was absolutely the right decision by the WIAA."
The WIAA canceled the girls state tournament after last Thursday's Division 3 and 4 semifinal games, and the boys tournament soon followed.
Pickering has been a lifelong basketball fan. Some of his favorite memories were sectional games in the late 1960s and early 70s that often featured Stan DuFrane's Craig teams, Bob Morgan's Janesville Parker teams--including the 1971 state championship team--and Bernie Barkin's talented Beloit Memorial teams, which won state titles in 1969 and 1973.
Crowds were so big that if sectional games were held at Craig or Parker, the bleachers used for visiting teams' fans at Monterey Stadium were brought in and placed behind each backboard for extra seating capacity. Beloit's cavernous gymnasium, which is now fittingly called Barkin Arena, has a balcony that seats several hundred.
"I think more than anything, it was the environment itself that made those games so special," Pickering said. "And it didn't matter where games were played. The energy in the gym and the magical environment is something I'll never forget.
"That was probably the biggest reason why I wanted to apply for state tickets because I knew the state tournament would be that same kind of atmosphere and that has been the case."
Although some of the names have changed, Pickering has sat by the same group of people at state for all 46 years. Strangers at first, those ticket holders from Cuba City, Platteville and Whitehall are now good friends.
"My father passed away and he was one of the original ones, along with a couple others, but that core group of ticket holders that I first met at the Field House are still sitting by me at the Kohl Center," Pickering said. "It's almost like we're a social group that gets together once a year. A family reunion you might say."
Pickering, who is Edgerton's fire chief, said the number of heroic team and individual performances at the state tournament are too numerous to count, but he says Superior's improbable run to the Class A state title in 1974 ranks at the top.
Legendary coach Ron Einerson had brought his Neenah Rockets to state five of the previous six seasons and were expected to contend for the 1974 state title. Superior upset Burlington in a quarterfinal game, beat Green Bay Southwest in the semifinals and shocked unbeaten Milwaukee Lincoln in overtime in the state title game. Neenah lost to Southwest in the quarterfinals.
"This was Superior," Pickering said. "No one knew anything about them or that they were even good at basketball. They were known for hockey. But that's what makes that tournament so special. You just never know what you're going to see."
Pickering has been the voice of the WIAA boys and girls state track and field meet for 49 years and was looking forward to year No. 50 of the two-day event.
Although the WIAA has not officially canceled the high school spring sports season, it seems unlikely that there will be one.
"You just feel so bad for the kids that have put so much time and effort into their sport," Pickering said. "I really, really enjoy the state track meet. The athletes are incredible."
Pickering knows that sports will likely remain idle through the summer. He hopes to be back on the microphone in the fall as the announcer for Craig home football games and a couple of Craig and Parker track meets.
He hopes to start a new streak at the Kohl Center next March.
I think I can safely say, we're all hoping for that.