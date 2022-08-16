Corban wins RMGA Club Championship Aug 16, 2022 Aug 16, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLENick Corban won the 36-hole Riverside Men's Golf Association Club Championship this past weekend at Riverside Golf Course.Corban shot round of 73 and 66 for a 139 total and a three-shot over Michael Kletzien in the Championship Flight. Shannon Riley and Nick Hagen tied for third place at 144.Steve Caya won a playoff over Steven Gelbach and Terry Kletzien to win A Flight, while Bill Hess won B Flight by eight shots over Brian Garey. Shawn Uschan was the C Flight winner.Rick Berry won the Senior Flight and was the overall low net winner with a 36-hole total of 134.Greg Mullen captured the Super Senior Flight. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Woodman's claims decades-old sign unearthed during renovation of its original Milton Avenue location Entrepreneur plans 'zero-waste' bulk food store on Janesville's south side Death notices for Aug. 12, 2022 Janesville 14-year-old arrested in alleged north-side burglaries Cheerleader-in-chief: New superintendent Mark Holzman looks to celebrate wins, raise expectations Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form