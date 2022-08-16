01STOCK_GOLF

JANESVILLENick Corban won the 36-hole Riverside Men's Golf Association Club Championship this past weekend at Riverside Golf Course.

Corban shot round of 73 and 66 for a 139 total and a three-shot over Michael Kletzien in the Championship Flight. Shannon Riley and Nick Hagen tied for third place at 144.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you