Cole Brady made 41 saves, recording his fifth shutout of the season as the Janesville Jets blanked the Kenai River Brown Bears 1-0 in a North American Hockey League game Friday in Soldotna, Alaska.

Andrew Hicks scored 57 seconds into the game as Janesville (27-18-2-3) won the opener of a two-game series. The two teams played again late Saturday.

Gavin Enright made 39 saves for Kenai River, which fell to 18-27-3-2.

RESULT FRIDAY

JANESVILLE 1, KENAI RIVER 0

Janesville 1 0 0—1

Kenai River 0 0 0—0

First period

J—Andrew Hicks (Nicholas Nardella, Brenden Olson), 0:57.

Saves—Cole Brady (J) 41, Gavin Enright (KR) 39.

