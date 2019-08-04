Christa Johnson shot a 1-under 71 on Sunday at Janesville Country Club to win the Janesville LPGA Seniors Pro-Am, securing her fifth win on the LPGA Legends Tour.

Johnson finished a shot ahead of Pat Hurst, who recovered from a first-round 74 to shoot 69.

“The course was in great shape. The people were were just fantastic,” Johnson told LPGA writer Megan McGuire. “I played with some young kids, and I kind of wanted to help them out a bit and encourage them, so I think that helped encourage me to play the best I could.”

Pro players were teamed with local amateurs in a separate competition.

The senior pro-am was the first of its kind on the Legends Tour, The Gazette reported in June.

Janesville LPGA Seniors Pro-Am

FINAL RESULTS

Christa Johnson 71-71—142; Pat Hurst 74-69—143; Michele Redman 71-74—145; Nicole Jeray 76-71—147; Danielle Ammaccapane 75-72—147; Silvia Cavalleri 73-74—147; Leta Lindley 75-74—149; Jean Bartholomew 77-73—150; Becky Iverson 74-76—150; Nancy Scranton 76-75—151; Cathy Johnson-Forbes 79-72—151; Moira Dunn-Bohls 77-75—152; Lisa Grimes 77-76—153; Cindy Figg-Currier 75-78—153; Rosie Jones 75-78—153; Barbara Moxness 75-78—153; Jane Geddes 76-78—154; Carolyn Hill 78-76—154; Michelle McGann 79-75—154; Kris Tschetter 75-80—155; Jane Crafter 79-76—155; Maggie Will 81-74—155; Barb Mucha 78-78—156; Martha Nause 81-79—160.