The Janesville Jets were shut out in NAHL hockey Friday night.
Luke Farthing’s goal at 7:15 of the third period was the only tally of the game as the Chippewa Steel blanked the Jets 1-0.
The loss was Janesville’s 10th in its last 12 games.
Grant Riley took the loss despite 36 saves.
Janesville hosts Chippewa today at 7:05 p.m. at the Janesville Ice Arena.
CHIPPEWA 1, JANESVILLE 0Janesville 0 0 0—0
Chippewa 0 0 1—1
Third PeriodC—Luke Farthing (Zane Demsey, Grisha Gotovets) 7:15
Saves—Grant Riley (J) 36, Trent Burnham (C) 29