The Janesville Jets dropped two games in a weekend series against the Chippewa Steel, losing 3-2 on Friday and 3-1 on Saturday.
Janesville (21-20) was outshot on Friday 46 to 22. Chippewa (24-21) opened the match with a quick goal from Matthew Brille 15 seconds in the game.
The Jets’ defense held up for the remainder of the period, but the Steel scored again two minutes into the second period.
Down 2-0, Janesville tied the game in the second with goals from Will Troutwine and Kyle Kudrna.
With 42 seconds remaining in the second period, Chippewa’s Kade Nielsen scored and gave the Steel a 3-2 lead. The Jets couldn’t find the back of the net in the third period and lost the game.
Janesville found more offensive opportunities on Saturday, but could only muster one goal.
A Steel goal in the first period and a scoreless second put the Jets down 1-0 in entering the third.
In the final period, Janesville’s Merril Steenari scored a goal assisted by Gabriel Lundberg and Max Wagener at 7:35. The Jets’ defense couldn’t hold the score and gave up two goals in the final minute of the contest.
The losses dropped the Jets into sixth place in the NAHL’s Midwest Division. The top four teams in each division make the playoffs. With 51 points on the season, Janesville is two adrift from fourth-place Kenai River and fifth-place Anchorage, who both have 53.
Janesville will host the first-place Wisconsin Windigo at 7 p.m. next Friday and Saturday at the Janesville Ice Arena.