01STOCK_JETSLOGO

The Janesville Jets dropped two games in a weekend series against the Chippewa Steel, losing 3-2 on Friday and 3-1 on Saturday.

Janesville (21-20) was outshot on Friday 46 to 22. Chippewa (24-21) opened the match with a quick goal from Matthew Brille 15 seconds in the game.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you