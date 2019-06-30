JANESVILLE

Owen Butler sat on his one-stroke lead for two hours, waiting for thunderstorms to move through.

When the radar cleared, the 34-year-old Milton native kept the electricity in the air at Riverside Golf Course.

Butler emerged from the delay by making three consecutive birdies to pull away from his nearest challengers. He didn't make a bogey all day, carded a 9-under-par 63 that was a shot off the course record and beat Eau Claire's Matt Tolan by three shots in a Ray Fischer Amateur Championship that was shortened to 54 holes because of the storms.

"I knew I was up one when we restarted ... on No. 5 and went birdie-birdie-birdie. I didn't realize it at the time, but that was six (birdies) in the first seven holes on that nine," Butler said. "So that was fun. The best round I've ever played.

"To win this tournament is awesome. I grew up up the road in Milton and actually never played this course very well in high school. But I've really learned how to play it and enjoy this tournament."

Jack Schultz, the two-time defending Fischer champ, closed with a round of 67 to finish five strokes back in third place.

Butler had several top-20 finishes in the past, but his previous best finish was eighth place.

After posting back-to-back rounds of 67 to open the tournament, Butler trailed Tolan by one shot heading into what is typically a 36-hole Sunday at the Fischer. But Butler knew, based on the forecast, the event could be shortened if there was a lengthy delay, and all the players know the course is typically set up to go low in the third round.

"I went out thinking it was a possibility this was going to be 54 holes," Butler said. "So just try and go low here.

"Then, knowing what holes we had left (after the delay) and knowing those guys, six is an eagle hole, seven they're going to drive it up by the green and eight knowing where the pin was ... I knew I was going to have to make some birdies."

Tolan led after each of the first two rounds thanks to a 65 and a 68.

After adding a 67 that included finishing those final five holes in 1-under, the 20-year-old University of South Dakota golfer said he couldn't be disappointed in his second-place finish.

"I played really well," Tolan said. "I just have to tip my cap to Owen, because the guy made a birdie run on the front nine and played super consistent golf. It was fun to watch.

"I'm for sure happy with the three rounds I played. Sixteen-under out here, you can't complain. If you shoot 16-under and get beat, you've just got to tell them, 'Good playing.'"

Schultz, of Whitefish Bay, trailed Tolan by two heading into the final round and trailed Butler by two coming out of the delay but played the final five holes in even par.

Waukesha's Michael Bielawski finished fourth at 11-under, while Greendale's Nate Thomson and Kenosha's Travis Engle tied at 10-under to round out the top five.

Tony Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, carded a final-round 66 to finish seventh at 9-under.

But the day and tournament belonged to Butler, who made just two bogeys all tournament--both in his opening round. The three birdies out of the delay gave him five in a row overall on the way to shooting a front-nine 30.

The victory was especially sweet to Butler because his father, Ed, who still resides in Milton, and family friend Bob Stalsberg were on hand to watch him close out the tournament.

"I've played well here the first day before, but usually I follow it up with something mediocre the second day," said Butler, who turned professional earlier in his career but regained his amateur status in 2012. "I played good in my second round this time but knew I could go even a little lower, and my putter was hot all weekend. That's what it takes to win here, because you have to go low.

"This is one of the big ones in the state, so I'm very happy and honored to win it."

Tourney shortened

A 54-hole Fischer is not unprecedented.

In 2013, Kyle Henning shot 207 over three rounds and then won the tournament with an eagle on the first playoff hole.

In 2006, Janesville's Matt Behm rode his course-record 62 to a three-round total of 194 and a title.

The tournament was just 36 holes at Cherokee Country Club in 1978.

"I'm excited it was only 54 holes, because I don't want to have to go back and hold those guys off," Butler said. "Matt and Jack can really, really play."

Ray Fischer Amateur Championship

At Riverside (Par 72)

Final (Event shortened to 54 holes due to thunderstorms)

Owen Butler, Stoughton;67-67-63--197

Matt Tolan, Eau Claire;65-68-67--200

Jack Schultz, Whitefish Bay;70-65-67--202

Michael Bielawski, Waukesha;69-67-69--205

Nate Thomson, Greendale;71-68-67--206

Travis Engle, Kenosha;67-70-69--206

Tony Romo, Burlington;69-72-66--207

Chris Colla, Fond du Lac;69-70-69--208

Joe DuChateau, Fond du Lac;73-72-64--209

Pete Kuhl, Madison;69-71-69--209

George Kneiser, Oconomowoc;70-68-71--209

Tyler Leach, Spring Valley;67-76-67--210

Michael Harris, Brookfield;70-71-69--210

Joe Weber, Onalaska;69-69-72--210

Emmet Herb, Middleton;71-73-67--211

Adam Miller, Adams;70-72-69--211

Nick Robinson, Madison;72-73-67--212

Samuel Anderson, Stoughton;72-74-66--212

Philip Johnson, Colgate;72-71-69--212

Ben Skogen, Onalaska;72-72-68--212

Jakob Garstecki, Germantown;70-72-70--212

Ricky Kuiper, Racine;67-74-71--212

Daniel Ozga, Edgerton;70-75-68--213

Max Pasher, Mequon;71-74-68--213

Chris Wood, Mount Pleasant;69-74-70--213

Maxwell Schmidtke, Sheboygan;73-69-71--213

Sam Van Galder, Janesville;71-74-69--214

Dustin Schwab, Hartland;72-74-68--214

Jack Blair, Wauwatosa;70-74-70--214

Nathan Schwarz, Hutto, Texas;71-71-72--214

Alan Thompson, Watertown;71-69-74--214

Blake Wisdom, Lake Geneva;69-77-69--215

Kevin Van Rossum, Hartland;74-70-71--215

Brad Finger, Waukesha;72-72-71--215

Kevin Cahill, Waukesha;75-70-71--216

Zachary Nash, Waterford;71-75-70--216

Drew Sagrillo, Mequon;71-75-70--216

Jakob Schroeckenthaler, Cottage Grove;72-75-69--216

Jacob Michel, Lodi;71-73-72--216

Tom Halla, Colgate;74-69-73--216

Andrew Morrison, Edgerton;71-77-68--216

Kirk Leitzen, Brodhead;77-72-67--216

Clayton Tribus, Madison;71-78-67--216

Nathan Boltz, Elkhorn;78-67-72--217

George Pirkl, Oconomowoc;74-72-71--217

Jeremy Wesemann, Merton;77-67-73--217

Michael Bastian, Milwaukee;73-74-70--217

Patrick Sicula, Whitefish Bay;73-69-75--217

Dawson HInz, Middleton;72-74-72--218

Tyler Beeck, Sheboygan Falls, 75-71-72--218

Brady Sarauer, Fond du Lc;74-71-73--218

Eric Goldapske, Sun Prairie;75-72-71--218

Dylan Brown, Reedsburg;76-72-70--218

Logan Kranz, Madison;76-73-69--218