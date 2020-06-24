JANESVILLE
Owen Butler flirted with the course record in the final round of the Ray Fischer State Amateur Championship at Riverside Golf Course last year.
The 2003 Milton High graduate who lives in Stoughton fired a 9-under-par 63 to win the rain-shortened 54-hole event that features the state’s top amateur players.
Butler is back to defend his title this weekend in the 72-hole tournament that begins Friday and concludes with Sunday’s 36-hole finale. He knows that going low is the only way path to repeating as champion.
“There are so many good players in the field, and a lot of them will be coming off the state match play event that’s going on right now,” Butler said in a phone interview. “You have to take advantage of the par 5s and make birdie or better on every one of them.
“I got really hot with my putter last year, and that’s what it takes. It’s a really fun tournament, and considering what’s going on right now (with the COVID-19 pandemic), it’s great that it’s still being held and I get a chance to play on a course that I’ve really come to like.”
Butler’s final-round 63 was one shot off the course record of 62, originally set by Matt Behm during the 2008 Fischer tournament and later tied by Jack Schultz and Ben Skogen, also during tournament play.
Behm (2006) and Schultz (2017, 2018) are past Fischer champions and entered in this year’s field, along with former champion Garrett Jones (2007). Skogen is also playing, along with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS analyst Tony Romo, who finished seventh last year at 9-under.
“I’m hoping it’s going to be golf as usual with very few restrictions on the course,” Butler said of COVID-19 guidelines that could be implemented during play. “I’ve heard that Riverside is using the EZ-Lyft on the greens, which in some cases can hurt you if your ball hits the lift piece and bounces away on an approach shot instead of going in the hole or being close.
“But whatever rules we play by, if they’re different, will be the same for everybody, so it’s really not an advantage. Last year was a lot of fun, not only because I won, but because it’s such a fun tournament and the course was in great shape.”
Sam Van Galder leads the list of Janesville entrants. The six-time Men’s City Tournament champion and Janesville Parker boys golf coach said he expects another birdiefest as Riverside welcome’s the state’s top amateur golfers.
“I just played Riverside the other day and it’s in great shape,” Van Galder said. “If we don’t get any bad weather or a lot of rain, those guys are going to eat that course alive. I’d be really surprised if you don’t see a few rounds in the low 60s.
“I’m just excited to be playing in my first tournament since last year’s city tournament. I’ve been playing pretty good and hope to score well, but I’m not in the same league as guys like Schultz and (Matt) Tolan. I think he’s the guy to really keep an eye on. He’s been second two or three years in a row at the Fischer, and this week at the state match play he is killing everybody he plays.”
One thing is for certain: Whoever wins this year’s Fischer will finish with four scorecards that are littered with birdies.