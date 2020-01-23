Former Janesville Aces infielder Mike Brooks will be inducted into the Wisconsin State League Hall of Fame on Saturday night.
Brooks played six seasons with the Aces from 1987 to 1992. He finished with a .315 batting average and .946 fielding percentage.
Brooks was a key player in Janesville’s championship teams of 1989 and 1990 and was the league’s co-MVP (along with teammate Tom Imhoff) in 1990.
His career-bests were a .379 batting average in 1988 and a .373 average in 1990.
Four others will be inducted on Saturday. They are Al Albert, Sheboygan, 1985-1991; Tom Bennett, Madison 1973-1979; Mike Ruechel, Green Bay 1983, 1988-1992; Marshfield, 1987, and Steve Ryder, Addison, 1995, 1998, 2000-2005.
Brooks was inducted into the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.
The five new Hall of Famers will be inducted at the league’s annual awards dinner on Saturday, Jan. 25 (reception 4:30 p.m., dinner 6 p.m.), at Blue Harbor Resort and Conference Center in Sheboygan.