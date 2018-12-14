JANESVILLE
The Janesville Jets knew heading into this weekend they had a golden opportunity to start the holidays off right.
Their defense handed the first-place Minnesota Magicians a sizeable chunk of coal Friday night.
The Jets made goalie Cole Brady’s night fairly simple, and he stopped all 26 shots he faced in a 2-0 North American Hockey League victory at the Janesville Ice Arena.
The second-place Jets pulled within five points of the Midwest Division leaders, with the series finale looming tonight.
“This is huge. We want to close the gap between the Magi and us, so for us to come out with a shutout is just the start to the weekend that we want,” Brady said. “We knew we had to be defensive and strong in our own zone, and the boys were exactly that. .”
In a game that saw just 45 combined shots on goal, it was no surprise that the game came down to special teams.
The Magicians were whistled for back-to-back penalties in the opening minutes of the second period, and the Jets capitalized when newcomer Brenden Olson scored his second goal in three games with the team in a five-on-three situation.
Less than five minutes later, Minnesota got a five-on-three opportunity of its own. But the Janesville defense slammed the door.
“Our power play stepped up, and theirs didn’t,” Brady said. “That was big for us. We need our power play to be good every night, and they were.”
The Magicians outshot the Jets 11-7 in the third period, but Brady seemed to feel the pressure only for one brief moment.
Minnesota pulled its goalie for an extra attacker with a little more than a minute left.
The Jets responded by putting the game away with an empty-net goal. Captain Brenden MacLaren, who got the primary assist on Olson’s goal earlier, flung the puck three-quarters of the length of the ice to make it 2-0.
The 5-on-3 goal and the empty-netter were enough to help the Jets being to avenge a series sweep in Minnesota last month.
A victory Saturday to complete the sweep would give the Jets 37 points just one game shy of the NAHL season’s midway point. The Magicians currently sit at 40.
“It’s a huge series,” said Brady, who has verbally committed to play at Arizona State. “Everyone wants to be in first place. We want to be in that spot. We knew this weekend was going to be hard. We’ve just got to finish off the second one.”
Faceoff on Saturday is at 7 p.m.
JETS 2, MAGICIANS 0
Minnesota 0 0 0—0
Janesville 0 1 1—2
Second Period
J—Brenden Olson (Brenden MacLaren, Nicholas Nardella), pp, 3:38.
Third Period
J—MacLaren (Matt Hanewall), en, 19:08.
Saves—Jack Robbel (M) 18, Cole Brady (J) 26.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse