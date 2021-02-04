The Janesville Jets hung on for an NAHL victory Thursday night.
Jaxson Ezman had a goal and an assist, and Eli Bowers stopped 38 of 40 shots to lead Janesville to a 3-2 win over the Chippewa Steel.
Janesville built a 3-0 lead in the second on goals from Ezman, Nick Leyer and Charlie Schoen, but Chippewa scored twice in the third to make it a one-goal game.
Shane Ott had two assists for Janesville, which hosts Chippewa at the Janesville Ice Arena on Saturday night.
JANESVILLE 3, CHIPPEWA 2Janesville 2 1 0—3
Chippewa 0 0 2—2
First PeriodJ—Jaxson Ezman (Gunnar Williams, Shane Ott) 14:22. J—Nick Leyer (Ezman, Ott) 15:28.
Second PeriodJ—Charlie Schoen (Justin Thompson, Jake Dunlap) 4:58
Third PeriodC—Spencer Cox (Conor Ronayne, Connor Grath) 4:36. C—Michael Black (Ethan Janda) 12:31
Saves—Eli Bowers (J) 38, Grant Boldt (C) 22