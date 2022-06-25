Another fantastic finish figures to be in store Sunday for the 36-hole finale of the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship at Riverside Golf Course.
Tom Boockmeier of Oak Creek is the leader after 36 holes at 10-under, but several players are within striking distance on a Riverside course that is sure to be a birdiefest on Sunday with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s setting up ideal conditions.
Saturday's conditions were anything ideal as a steady rain pelted the morning wave of golfers and a light drizzle accompanied the afternoon groups.
Boockmeier, a former UW-Green Bay standout, shot a second round 4-under 68 after an opening round 66. He sits one shot ahead of Graham Moody, who will be a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin. Moody had a second-round 69 and sits at 9-under.
First-round co-leader Ryan Smith, sits two shots behind his Wisconsin teammate Moody and three back of Boockmeier after an even-par 72 Saturday.
Mason Schmidtke, who was tied for the lead after the first round, struggled to a 2-over 74 and is five shots back.
The low round of the day belonged to Ben Skogen of Franklin, who shot 65 and is four shots back.
The field was cut to the top 63 players after Saturday's second round for Sunday's 36-hole finale, with 2-over the cutline.
Sam Van Galder was the only Janesville golfer to make the cut. The eight-time Janesville City champion said playing conditions Saturday were brutal.
"I don't think the course played any longer because of the rain," Van Galder said. "It was more that the morning wave played 15 holes in a downpour. It was no fun.
"Tomorrow will be different, though. You'll see somebody shoot a 63 tomorrow if it's going to be 75 and sunny."
Scores for the tournament can be found at WSGA.org.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.