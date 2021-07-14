JANESVILLE
Nate Boltz missed the cut at last month’s Ray Fischer Amateur Championship at Riverside Golf Course.
The 30-year-old Boltz, a 2009 Delavan-Darien graduate, admitted to being frustrated after rounds of 77 and 73, and missing the cut by four shots on the golfer-friendly Riverside course.
He took out those frustrations last weekend in winning the WPLA Mid-Amateur Championship on the same course that gave him trouble two weeks ago. Boltz blistered Riverside on Saturday with an opening-round 62 and followed that up with a 69 in Sunday’s finale to tie Dominic Kieffer of Madison for the top spot. Boltz won the tournament with a birdie on the third playoff hole.
“I shoot 62 the first round and 3-under in the second round and the next thing I know, I’m in a playoff,” Boltz said. “But that just tells you how well Dominic played on Sunday.
“It was a fun couple of days, and it’s always nice to win a tournament. This one’s not as big of a deal as the Ray Fischer, but I really think it’s a tournament that’s going to get bigger and have more entrants every year. People love playing here (Riverside) because it’s a course where you can score well, and it’s always in great shape.”
Boltz’s round on Saturday was dynamic to say the least. Playing from modified blue tees, Boltz shot 32 on the front nine and a 6-under 30 on the back nine. He birdied all four of the par 5s and ended his round with birdies at 16, 17 and 18.
“It was just one of those rounds where everything was clicking,” Boltz said. “I think I made almost every putt I had, and when I was 3-under after four holes, I figured I had a chance to go low for the round.
“And i just really like the course, too. I’d play here all the time if I could.”
Boltz and Kieffer both shot par on the first two playoff holes before Boltz won it with a birdie on No. 1—which was the third playoff hole.
Cory Aune of Lake Geneva and Travis Pronschinske of Oconomowoc tied for third and were five shots back with 136 totals.
Matt Kempfer was the top Janesville finisher, tying for ninth with a 144 total.
In the Ed Hoffman Senior Championship, also held at Riverside, Kirk Leitzen of Brodhead shot rounds of 68 and 69 to win the 50-64 senior division by four strokes over three-time Janesville City champion Brad Bohlman.
Mark Dalebroux of Madison won the Super Senior (65+) event with a 143 total. Dan Wick of Waukesha was second at 145.
WPLA Mid-Amateur Championship
At Riverside (Par 72)
MEDAL LEADERS
x-Nathan Boltz, Elkhorn, 62-69—131
Dominic Kieffer, Madison, 67-64—131
Cory Aune, Lake Geneva, 70-66—136
Travis Pronschinske, Oconomowoc, 68-68—136
George Botts, Madison, 67-74—141
Alex Premo, Madison, 70-72—142
Nick Hagen, Beloit, 75-68—143
Geoff Pirkl, Oconomowoc, 72-71—143
Matt Kempfer, Janesville, 72-72—144
Joe DuChateau, Fond du Lac, 71-73—144
Nathan Daugherty, Lake Villa (Ill.), 70-74—144
Robert Hughes, Wauwatosa, 69-75—144
Kyle Smith, Grafton, 75-70—145
x—won playoff on third hole
Ed Hoffman Senior Championship (50-64)
MEDAL LEADERS
Kirk Leitzen, Brodhead, 68-69—137
Brad Bohlman, Janesville, 71-70—141
Jim Doing, Verona, 70-72—142
Mitch Bowers, Mineral Point, 70-72—142
Steve Grusczynski, West Allis, 73-72—145
Bruce Henning, Brookfield, 75-71—146
Larry Stankewitz, Beloit, 73-73—146
Rick Theiler, Grafton, 73-74—147
Shannon Riley, Janesville, 72-76—148
Super Senior (65+)
MEDAL LEADERS
Mark Dalebroux, Madison, 70-73—143
Dan Wick, Waukesha, 70-75—145
Bob Rogowski, 76-73—149
Steve Babcock, Brodhead, 77-75—152
Ron Hayek, Waukesha, 79-75—154
Todd Rathkamp, Waukesha, 77-78—155
Paul Burkholder, Janesville, 77-81—158
George Whitaker, Elm Grove, 81-78—159
Frank Showers, Milwaukee, 78-81—159
Tom Collins, Janesville, 78-81—159