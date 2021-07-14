Nate Boltz

JANESVILLE

Nate Boltz missed the cut at last month’s Ray Fischer Amateur Championship at Riverside Golf Course.

The 30-year-old Boltz, a 2009 Delavan-Darien graduate, admitted to being frustrated after rounds of 77 and 73, and missing the cut by four shots on the golfer-friendly Riverside course.

He took out those frustrations last weekend in winning the WPLA Mid-Amateur Championship on the same course that gave him trouble two weeks ago. Boltz blistered Riverside on Saturday with an opening-round 62 and followed that up with a 69 in Sunday’s finale to tie Dominic Kieffer of Madison for the top spot. Boltz won the tournament with a birdie on the third playoff hole.

“I shoot 62 the first round and 3-under in the second round and the next thing I know, I’m in a playoff,” Boltz said. “But that just tells you how well Dominic played on Sunday.

“It was a fun couple of days, and it’s always nice to win a tournament. This one’s not as big of a deal as the Ray Fischer, but I really think it’s a tournament that’s going to get bigger and have more entrants every year. People love playing here (Riverside) because it’s a course where you can score well, and it’s always in great shape.”

Boltz’s round on Saturday was dynamic to say the least. Playing from modified blue tees, Boltz shot 32 on the front nine and a 6-under 30 on the back nine. He birdied all four of the par 5s and ended his round with birdies at 16, 17 and 18.

“It was just one of those rounds where everything was clicking,” Boltz said. “I think I made almost every putt I had, and when I was 3-under after four holes, I figured I had a chance to go low for the round.

“And i just really like the course, too. I’d play here all the time if I could.”

Boltz and Kieffer both shot par on the first two playoff holes before Boltz won it with a birdie on No. 1—which was the third playoff hole.

Cory Aune of Lake Geneva and Travis Pronschinske of Oconomowoc tied for third and were five shots back with 136 totals.

Matt Kempfer was the top Janesville finisher, tying for ninth with a 144 total.

In the Ed Hoffman Senior Championship, also held at Riverside, Kirk Leitzen of Brodhead shot rounds of 68 and 69 to win the 50-64 senior division by four strokes over three-time Janesville City champion Brad Bohlman.

Mark Dalebroux of Madison won the Super Senior (65+) event with a 143 total. Dan Wick of Waukesha was second at 145.

WPLA Mid-Amateur Championship

At Riverside (Par 72)

MEDAL LEADERS

x-Nathan Boltz, Elkhorn, 62-69—131

Dominic Kieffer, Madison, 67-64—131

Cory Aune, Lake Geneva, 70-66—136

Travis Pronschinske, Oconomowoc, 68-68—136

George Botts, Madison, 67-74—141

Alex Premo, Madison, 70-72—142

Nick Hagen, Beloit, 75-68—143

Geoff Pirkl, Oconomowoc, 72-71—143

Matt Kempfer, Janesville, 72-72—144

Joe DuChateau, Fond du Lac, 71-73—144

Nathan Daugherty, Lake Villa (Ill.), 70-74—144

Robert Hughes, Wauwatosa, 69-75—144

Kyle Smith, Grafton, 75-70—145

x—won playoff on third hole

Ed Hoffman Senior Championship (50-64)

MEDAL LEADERS

Kirk Leitzen, Brodhead, 68-69—137

Brad Bohlman, Janesville, 71-70—141

Jim Doing, Verona, 70-72—142

Mitch Bowers, Mineral Point, 70-72—142

Steve Grusczynski, West Allis, 73-72—145

Bruce Henning, Brookfield, 75-71—146

Larry Stankewitz, Beloit, 73-73—146

Rick Theiler, Grafton, 73-74—147

Shannon Riley, Janesville, 72-76—148

Super Senior (65+)

MEDAL LEADERS

Mark Dalebroux, Madison, 70-73—143

Dan Wick, Waukesha, 70-75—145

Bob Rogowski, 76-73—149

Steve Babcock, Brodhead, 77-75—152

Ron Hayek, Waukesha, 79-75—154

Todd Rathkamp, Waukesha, 77-78—155

Paul Burkholder, Janesville, 77-81—158

George Whitaker, Elm Grove, 81-78—159

Frank Showers, Milwaukee, 78-81—159

Tom Collins, Janesville, 78-81—159

