Jack Blomgren appears to be headed toward the Mile High City.
The 2017 Janesville Craig High graduate heard his name called in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball draft Thursday night. The Colorado Rockies made the University of Michigan shortstop the 140th pick overall.
The draft was shortened from 40 to five rounds as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Blomgren’s junior year at Michigan also was shortened as it was canceled after he had played just 15 games.
But The Gazette’s 2017 high school baseball area player of the year did enough as a sophomore to capture the attention of MLB teams, including the Rockies.
Blomgren was named to the NCAA College World Series all-tournament team after helping lead the Wolverines to a national runner-up finish.
He hit .314 with three homers, 47 RBI and 40 runs scored over 70 games—all starts—as a sophomore.
“He’s what I call a glue guy,” analyst Jim Callis said during MLB Network’s coverage of the draft. “He makes everybody on the team better, does his job. ... He’s got good instincts, a solid baseball IQ, a solid arm—not a bazooka but solid.
“I look at him as a guy who can play a lot of different positions, a nice utility man.”
Blomgren did not return calls seeking comment Thursday night.
But he said in the days leading up to the draft that he was optimistic he would hear his name called after talking with scouts from more than half the teams.
Blomgren is the second-highest drafted player out of a Janesville high school in MLB draft history, according to baseball-reference.com. Kent Burdick was a second-round pick by the Cincinnati Reds in 1969.
The 140th overall pick does have some history. Ryan Howard and Eric Karros were both selected at 140 and both went on to win Rookie of the Year awards.
Blomgren is also the highest-drafted shortstop out of Michigan since Hall of Famer Barry Larkin went No. 4 overall to the Reds in 1985.
The slot value of the No. 140 overall pick in this year’s draft was $394,300. If Blomgren and the Rockies do not reach a deal, Blomgren is eligible to return to college next season and will be eligible for the 2021 draft.
Vukovich goes in fourth
AJ Vukovich, a recent graduate of East Troy High School, was taken in the fourth round with the 119th overall pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Vukovich, a 2,000-point scorer on the basketball court, has been committed to University of Louisville for several years and now can decide whether to sign with the Diamondbacks or go play college for the Cardinals.