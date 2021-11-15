BELOIT
The baseball team formerly known as the Beloit Snappers finally has a new identity.
After a year of speculation, a name submission contest and much social media banter regarding the team’s new identity, Beloit baseball executives announced Monday that the team will be called the Beloit Sky Carp.
The announcement was made at ABC Supply Stadium, the club’s stadium that opened in August in downtown Beloit.
Team owner Quint Studer believes Sky Carp is a perfect nickname for a baseball team.
“Think about geese for a minute,” Studer said. “They fly in a ‘V’ shape so that the other geese get wind resistance so they don’t get as tired. When the lead goose gets tired, he falls back and another goose steps in. That’s a great picture of leadership. They honk, and that’s to encourage the other geese to stay in formation. That’s teamwork. When one goose goes down, two others go with it until it recovers. That’s loyalty. It’s everything you want in a team.”
Studer said the specific term Sky Carp is particularly appropriate for a team from Beloit.
“Sky Carp are geese that don’t migrate,” Studer said. “Well, as a midmarket like Beloit, and this happens all over the country to markets our size, they export their talent. We want to make communities that are vibrant enough to keep young people living there because there are opportunities to stay. You look at all the exciting things around downtown Beloit, we are just a small part of that. We want this community to be so great that even things that migrate want to stay home.”
The primary logo features a gray and black goose with an orange scarf around its neck and carrying a wrench.
If those symbols sounds strange, Studer had an explanation.
“The orange scarf is blaze orange in an homage to our hunters in the area,” Studer said. “In fact, we are the only minor league baseball team to have that color. You have to officially register your colors with Major League Baseball, and there is now a Beloit hunter orange color in the Major League Baseball registry.
“The wrench is a tribute to Fairbanks Morse, which shows the history in this community and the importance of ironworks in that history.”
A secondary logo is a tribute to Bessica Raiche, the first American woman to fly solo who also happens to be a Beloit native. The logo features a goose with aviator goggles.
“We felt that best represented the diversity of our community and also female leadership,” Studer said. “If you look around our community, there is a lot of examples of fantastic women in leadership positions.”
The team unveiled the official home, road and alternate uniforms along with the official team cap, all with “Beloit” prominently displayed in one form or another.
Diane Hendricks, owner of ABC Supply and the primary driver behind the new stadium, was on hand to model a jersey and say a few words.
“I absolutely love it,” Hendricks said of the new nickname and apparel. “I wasn’t sure when I first heard the name, but when the concept and story was explained, I thought it was outstanding.”
Also on hand was Snappy, the team’s beloved mascot since 1995. Snappy will still be seen around the park, albeit with a new Sky Carp-inspired getup.
Apparel is available immediately at the Snappers team store, or online at snappersbaseball.com.