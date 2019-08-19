Daniel Woltman is out in front after the first round of the Wisconsin State Open at Geneva National Golf Club.

The Beaver Dam native shot a 7-under 65 on the Trevino Course on Monday to take a three-shot lead into today’s second round, which will be played on the more challenging Palmer Course.

Jack Schultz, who won back-to-back titles at Janesville’s Ray Fischer Amateur Championship in 2017 and ’18, is tied for second after shooting a 4-under 68.

Lake Geneva’s Austin Gaugert is tied for 12th after shooting 70 on Monday.

Other locals in the field include: Lake Geneva’s Jonathan Duggan Jr. (T26 place, 72 score), Lake Geneva’s Brian Kaminski (T56, 74), Lake Geneva’s Cory Aune (T106, 77), Whitewater’s Leif Knudsen (T106, 77), Elkhorn’s Nathan Boltz (T138, 79), Lake Geneva’s Thomas Strong (T177, 82), Janesville’s Matt Ellis (T185, 83) and Janesville’s Matt Kersten (202, 92).

The lowest 60 scores and ties will make the cut for Wednesday’s third round.