Mistie Bass’ basketball career included two WIAA state high school championships at Janesville Parker, two Final Four trips at Duke University and a WNBA Championship.
On May 16, Bass will headline the five-person class inducted into the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame during a dinner at the Janesville Country Club.
Joining Bass are Anne Sonka Nagle, the late Ronald L. Brown, John Koebler and Joe Shere.
The 31st annual induction dinner, coordinated by The Gazette and co-sponsored by JP Cullen Construction and Westphal Electric, will begin with a 5 p.m. reception, followed by 6:30 dinner and program.
Bass was the Associated Press state basketball player of the year her final three seasons at Parker (2000-02), was an all-American and led the Vikings to state titles as a sophomore and junior. She was part of Duke’s Final Four teams in 2003 and 2006. And her professional career, which included stints overseas and concluded in 2018, included a WNBA title with the Phoenix Mercury in 2014.
Sonka Nagle was the top runner as a senior on Janesville Craig’s 1991 WIAA Division 1 state championship team. She qualified for state three times each in cross country and track and field.
Brown was a 33-year assistant coach with the Parker wrestling program. During that time, the Vikings posted a 316-41-2 dual record, won 23 Big Eight tournament titles, 21 conference dual titles and had 65 state qualifiers.
Koebler had a hand in eight conference football titles. As a player, he was a standout two-way lineman on Craig’s 1970 Big Eight co-championship team and an all-WSUC defensive lineman for a pair of league championship teams at UW-Whitewater. As an offensive line coach for Parker, he was part of five Vikings Big Eight titles between 2000 and 2006.
Shere, a 1997 Craig grad, was a standout baseball player for the Cougars, UW-Whitewater, the Janesville Aces and the Milton Raptors. He was a three-time all-WIAC infielder/pitcher for the Warhawks. He joined their Hall of Fame in 2018 and is a member of the Wisconsin State League Hall of Fame, as well.
Ticket information for the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame induction dinner will be released at a future date.