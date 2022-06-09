Only one thing could get Janesville native Terry Ryan to leave the game of baseball.
That thing was the love for his wife, Karilyn.
After more than four decades in the Major Leagues as a scout and two stints as general manager of the Minnesota Twins, Ryan turned in his resignation with the Philadelphia Phillies prior to this season.
After spending years on the road scouting pro prospects or long hours at the office, the 68-year-old decided it was time to become a full-time homebody.
“I could have gone back to Philadelphia,” Ryan said Monday. “My wife and I decided it was time.
“I have put her through some long years,” he said. “I’ve was gone for about 40 years.”
The Ryans live in Eagan, Minnesota, just south of St. Paul on the Minnesota River.
“I have grandchildren now,” Ryan said. “My kids (Tim and Kathleen) live up here.
“We just thought it was time.”
Ryan said he is 100 percent clear of carcinoma, a skin cancer he first disclosed he was being treated for in 2014.
“That’s seven years out,” Ryan said. “My health is good.”
Baseball has been part of Ryan’s life since he was a youngster. He was a standout pitcher at Janesville Parker High School and was drafted in the 35th round by Minnesota in 1972.
His pro career began with a bang, as he went 10-0 with a 1.70 ERA in 43 games with the Twins’ Class A affiliate in Wisconsin Rapids in 1973.
Arm injuries cut short that career.
Ryan then earned a degree in physical education from the University of Wisconsin. He jumped back into baseball after graduating in 1979.
First, he worked six seasons as a scout for the New York Mets before the Twins called on their former player to become their scouting director in 1987.
In his final three seasons with the Mets, the team went from 68 wins in 1983, to 90 in 1984, to 98 in 1985 and then 108 games and the World Series in 1986.
Ryan served six seasons as the Twins’ scouting director and the franchise won World Series titles in 1987 and 1991. In 1993, he was promoted to vice president and player personnel director under longtime friend Andy MacPhail.
In 1994, Ryan reached the top. He took over as the franchise’s general manager after MacPhail left to run the Chicago Cubs.
Ryan was able to keep the Twins competitive despite a low operational budget.
From 2002 through 2006, the Twins had four seasons with 90 or more victories and won the AL Central title in four of those five seasons.
In September 2007, nearing the end of a 79-83 season, Ryan announced he was stepping down as GM but would remain with the team as a senior advisor.
Four years later, he was back in the general manager’s office. After a 99-loss season in November, 2011, the Twins fired Ryan’s successor and gave him the position on an interim basis. In October 2012, Ryan erased the “interim” portion of his job title.
However, Ryan could not turn around the team’s fortunes. He was relieved of his duties July 18, 2016.
The next month, he joined the Philadelphia organization. The Phillies’ president for baseball operations was Andy MacPhail.
After five seasons as serving as a special scout, Ryan decided to call it quits.
He has not turned off baseball entirely.
He subscribes to an MLB TV package.
“I probably watch more than one (baseball game) a day,” Ryan said. “On Sundays I have eight of them on my screen, and that’s what I’m doing.
“I’m watching the college (tournament) games that are on now,” he said. “There are some college players that I have seen, so I’m kind of interested to see how they are doing.”
Terry and Karilyn still have family living in Janesville, so the couple visits quite often. The most recent visit came during last month’s reunion of the 1971 Janesville Parker High basketball team that won the state championship, of which Terry was a member.
“That was one of the most enjoyable evenings I’ve spent in years,” Ryan said. “A great night with a great bunch of people talking about something that happened 50 years ago—which is unfathomable.”
And Ryan is getting back some of his former hobbies.
“One of them is golf,” Ryan said, “but that’s been a struggle.
“I’m trying to do things I haven’t done in 20, 30, 40 years,” he said. “I’ll probably try fishing again.
“I won’t be searching for too many things, because there is always something.”
For 45 years, Ryan’s main focus at the beginning of June was poring over mountains of statistics and scouting reports in preparation for the draft, and keeping a close watch on players in both the minors and majors.
Now, Ryan’s main something is Karilyn.
“I have some other things I should be responsible for, and the first and foremost thing is her,” he said.