I’ve always felt that the best seat to any sporting event is the dog-friendly confines of my La-Z-Boy chair.
Those accommodations provide instant access to the refrigerator (White Claw), a clean and indoor bathroom with no line, and a remote control likely to no longer function as such if my team loses.
And in all my years of being lazy in my La-Z-Boy, few were anywhere near as enjoyable as last Sunday.
The fun began with Edgerton native and Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker leading Team USA to a dominating win ... followed by my beloved Brewers clinching the National League Central title ... and ending with that No. 12 guy doing what he does best: pulling a rabbit out of a hat for the win.
Not even a dreadful performance from Graham Mertz and the Wisconsin offense in a blowout loss to Notre Dame last Saturday could ruin an unforgettable Sunday of White Claw overload.
Ryder Cup magic
The pressure was on the U.S. team, and the youngsters delivered in a big way.
Led by the veteran of the group, Dustin Johnson, the 12-man team dismantled their European counterparts, winning decisively 19-9. The 19-9 rout was the largest margin of victory ever in the current 28-point Ryder Cup format, which began in 1979.
“This is a new era for USA golf,” said Stricker. “They are young. They come with a lot of passion, a lot of energy, a lot of game.
“They are just so good.”
Yes they were, and Stricker was the perfect guy to get them there. Quite possibly the most down-to-earth and nicest person on the planet, Stricker was under a ton of pressure to deliver the goods with his talented but unproven Ryder Cup team. This was one time no one questioned Stricker getting emotional during his post-Cup interview. He deserved all the accolades thrown his way.
And what made the victory even more special was watching 82-year-old Herbert Kohler Jr.—the executive chairman of Kohler Company and the man responsible for bringing the Ryder Cup to Whistling Straits, driving around in his cart, chewing on a cigar and waving his miniature U.S. flag.
Brew Town clincher
Yes, I know it was only a matter of time before the Brewers clinched the NL Central—the Cardinals had to lose at some point. But to do it on the final home game of the regular season and in front of a full house on hand to pay tribute to Ryan Braun made it extra special.
I never get tired off watching locker-room celebrations—as long as the team celebrating is one of my teams. And to be able to watch 87-year-old Brewers legend Bob Uecker partake in it all, in what could be his last season as the voice of the Brewers, gave me chills.
Maybe next year the Brewers can get padded walls in the locker room so that set-up man Devin Williams can throw a celebratory punch without breaking his pitching hand.
The Brewers are a team of destiny. The best overall pitching staff in baseball can take you a long way, and when you add in the energy and chemistry that Willy Adames has brought to the team since his trade from Tampa Bay, it’s realistic to think Milwaukee may be celebrating a World Series title this year.
Rodgers, Crosby deliver the goods
I’m neutral when it comes to the Packers. My allegiance is to a team that hasn’t been relevant since Dan Marino retired, yet I keep hoping for a miracle. But I’ve always been a fan of Rodgers and just how special his quarterbacking skills are. Those skills were on display again last Sunday night.
After a dreadful opening-day performance in a blowout loss to the Saints, many Packers fans were ready to kick Rodgers to the curb because of his off-season hijinks, a desire to play elsewhere and the fact that Jordan Love was waiting in the wings. Rodgers made them quickly forget all that.
In a Week 2 win over Detroit, Rodgers threw four touchdown passes. He followed that up with another memorable performance last Sunday night. He drove the Packers 42 yards in less than 37 seconds with no timeouts, setting up Mason Crosby’s game-winning 51-yard field goal as time expired. The first throw of the drive—an arcing 25-yarder to Davante Adams over the outstretched arms of a linebacker—was a throw only about three people on the planet could make.
The improbable victory capped off an incredible day spent in my La-Z-Boy. I think I only napped twice.