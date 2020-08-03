Some first impressions and second thoughts on professional sports returning to the airwaves:
Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NHL are all back in action with strict COVID-19 guidelines, including the NBA’s take on the classic Seinfeld episode “The Bubble Boy.”
Fans aren’t allowed at any venues, which has basically been the case at all Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays games the past five years.
- The NFL opened up rookie training camps this week, but already several players have opted out of the 2020 season.
I canceled my media credentials to cover Super Bowl LV when Devin Funchess opted out for the Packers.
- Baseball is back, and I for one couldn’t be happier, although Christian Yelich’s approach at the plate right now reminds me of myself trying to hit the late Jim Cahill’s fastball when I was 12 years old. Absolutely clueless!
- I was curious to see what the Brewers do with the fan cardboard cutouts in the home-opening series against the St. Louis Cardinals, but that was scrubbed by the Cardinals’ positive tests for coronavirus. If I was in charge, I’d have 200 Front-Row Amy cutouts directly behind home plate. Not only would it possibly distract the opposing pitcher, but it would also certainly provide a better backdrop for those of us watching on TV.
- Among the rule changes for baseball in this shortened season are the use of the universal DH in both leagues, a runner starting on second base to begin all extra-innings play and pitchers forced to throw to at least three batters unless there is an injury the inning ends. Imagine how many relief pitchers are going to suddenly come down with a blister on their throwing hand or a full-body muscle cramp.
I’ve watched three extra-inning games thus far where the inning started with a runner on second, and nobody plays baseball the old-fashioned way anymore.
A bunt moves the runner to third, and a wise man once said, “There are a helluva lot more ways to score from third than second.”
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros played a 13-inning game Wednesday night that the Dodgers eventually won 4-2.
Astros manager Dusty Baker summed up both teams’ strategy with this spot-on quote: “I didn’t think about that. They didn’t bunt. We didn’t bunt. Nobody bunted.’’
So let me get this straight, Dusty, four times you came up to bat in extra innings with the game tied and a runner on second with nobody out and didn’t see a need to bunt with your star-studded lineup? Nobody could hit a sacrifice fly, get down a squeeze bunt, or even by chance there might’ve been a wild pitch or passed ball that could’ve won the game? No wonder they’ve chased you out of your four previous managerial stops.
Speaking of the Dodgers and Astros, the fireworks started right away when these two teams met for a two-game series. If you remember, the Houston Asterisks defeated the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series.
In the first game of the series Tuesday night, Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly threw three baseballs at or over the head of three Astros players. The last one caused both benches to clear, and as Dodgers TV color man Charlie Steiner quickly pointed out, “Neither team is practicing very safe social distancing guidelines.” Kelly was suspended eight games by Major League Baseball, while the Asterisks continue to be the Detroit Pistons “Bad Boys” of MLB.
One fitting subplot from the Dodgers/Astros series was the absolute quote of the year from Dodgers TV commentator and former ace Orel Hershisher. After Jose Altuve—the main villain behind the Astros cheating scandal, who tried to tell his teammates not to rip off his shirt because he had just gotten a tattoo during the postseason—struck out, Hershisher offered up this gem: “Guessing is harder than knowing.”
A 60-game baseball season doesn’t leave a lot of room for error. Chicago Cubs ace Kyle Hendricks was masterful in a complete-game shutout of the Brewers in the season opener but then threw batting practice Wednesday night in Cincinnati, allowing six runs in four-plus innings. Pitching is going to be at a premium, and starters are going to be very limited in most cases. The Brewers, to me, have the best bullpen in the their division, and that should offset the fact that right now Justin Smoak is their cleanup hitter.
The NBA began Thursday with the Lakers and Clippers tipping off in must-see television. Players, coaches and personnel have been hunkered together for over a month in a giant make-believe bubble in Orlando. So far, the experiment has worked well.
Some NBA superstars, though, couldn’t handle the excitement of being sequestered in a hotel room and not being able to feast on steak and lobster. Lou Williams was one of them. The Los Angeles Clippers guard left the bubble to attend to some business in Atlanta. That business at one point included a stop at Magic City—a strip club. Williams said he went there solely for the chicken wings.
Now I’m not an expert on strip clubs by any means—although I have been to a couple for bachelor parties—but ordering take-out food or any food for that matter doesn’t seem to be high on the list of things to do at one.
Me: “Hey Tom, you want to go get a five-star meal somewhere?”
Tom: “Sure. Where do you want to go?”
Me: “How about Fredrick’s Supper Club or Merrill & Houston’s?”
Tom: “No. Let’s go to the Vegas Gentlemen’s Club. I heard their frozen fish sticks are the bomb!”
Oh well, despite all the distractions, it’s great to have professional sports back on TV. I finally realized that as much there is on TV 24 hours a day, there really isn’t much on.
Hopefully the days of a longer “On TV” schedule in our sports section are here to stay.
John Barry is a sports writer for The Gazette. Email him at jbarry@gazettextra.com.