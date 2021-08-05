Some news, notes and observations on current happenings in the wide, wide world of sports.
Bucks hangover
It’s amazing how fickle some Milwaukee Bucks fans are. A little over two weeks removed from winning the franchise’s first NBA title in 50 years, and you’d think the world ended with the loss of P.J. Tucker to free agency. Fans felt the the Deer District suddenly turned into the Glue Factory. Really? P.J. Tucker? He’s 36 years old, averaged 4.2 points per game in the playoffs, shot only 32% from beyond the arc—which was supposed to be his specialty—and whined after every foul he committed. I’m not saying he didn’t play an important role in the championship run, but remember, he doesn’t even start if Donte DiVincenzo doesn’t get hurt, and he was far less valuable in the playoffs than Pat Connaughton or Bobby Portis, both of whom are back next season. Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, DiVincenzo, Connaughton and Portis, along with Jordan Nwora, Rodney Hood and some big bruiser named Sandro Mamukelashvili give the Bucks a solid roster for next season, and don’t be surprised if one more free agent comes on board.
ABC easy as 1,2,3
The unveiling of the new ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit is just what this baseball-starved community needed.
Home to the Beloit Snappers, the stadium fills a void left behind by what once was a destination of choice in Pohlman Field but sadly turned into an eyesore with its lack of amenities and fans in the stands. Diane Hendricks’ state-of-the-art facility should have fans flocking to downtown Beloit. Quint Studer buying the team was the best thing that ever happened to the storied Midwest League franchise, and Hendricks footing the bill for a new stadium ensured its longevity in the stateline area.
And to think this all might’ve been happening at Riverside Park in Janesville if years ago, the city had simply allowed liquor sales at the stadium like all other minor league facilities do.
Soccer blues
It’s no secret that I’m not a huge fan of soccer. Yes, I’m well aware it’s the most popular and one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, but the U.S. women’s soccer team’s performance—or lack thereof—at the Summer Olympics this past week didn’t do much to raise my interest level or anyone else’s in this country.
Why? Because I want scoring! In five matches thus far at the Tokyo Olympics, the U.S. women’s team failed to score in three of them, including a 0-0 draw with Australia. I’m sorry, but on what planet is a 0-0 draw exciting? I know they’re world-class athletes and in incredible shape, but who really wants to watch a 0-0 match? You can explain to me all you want about the fact that there is so much more in soccer than just scoring, but my response is still going to be that I don’t want to watch someone dribble a basketball all over the court or stick-handle a hockey puck until they’re blue in the face. And I certainly don’t want to sit and watch precision passing of a soccer ball or really great defense. I want to see the ball or puck actually go into the back of the net. Is that asking too much?
Silly pitch counts
I have little to complain about when it comes to the Brewers and manager Craig Counsell. The team is running away with the N.L. Central and postseason-bound once again. But Tuesday night’s debacle with Adrian Houser’s no-hitter, pitch count and subsequent removal from the game had me fuming.
Let’s face it, pitchers are coddled, especially starters. Counsell took Houser out in the top of the seventh inning despite not allowing a hit. He walked the lead-off man in the inning and his pitch count was at 104. Two relievers and one remote control thrown across the room later, the Pirates scored five runs and a 4-0 lead was erased.
Counsell wants to make everything about pitch count, and I guess we should trust him on that, but why for just one game of a 162-game season, can’t you let things play out? If Hauser ends up throwing 125 to 130 pitches, is his arm going fall off? Will he need a Lee Majors, The Six Million Dollar Man transplant? No! Houser admitted to being surprised at Counsell’s decision to lift him and said his arm felt good.
The Brewers have had one no-hitter in franchise history—that coming from the left-arm of Juan Nieves in 1987. Why not let Houser pitch until he at least gives up a hit? The fans deserved it, my remote control deserved it, and above all else, Adrian Houser deserved it.
John Barry is a sports writer for the Janesville Gazette.