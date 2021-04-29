For the second straight year, and not by choice, I’ll be able to tune in to the first round of the NFL Draft.
Last year, I was quarantined along with the rest of the country due to COVID-19 restrictions.
This year, I’m quarantined through the weekend because of a positive COVID-19 test. A nagging cough and chronic fatigue persist, but not enough for me to cancel my second annual NFL Mocked By Many Draft.
I’ve done my research. The one thing that seems to stand out is that if you threw a forward pass last season, you’ve got a good chance to get drafted. QBs are in high demand.
Here is my look at Round 1 of tonight’s NFL Draft. I’ve had detailed conversations with 31 of the NFL’s 32 general managers.
For some reason, Brian Gutekunst of the Packers won’t return any of my calls.
1. Jacksonville—Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson: First-year head coach Urban “Decay” Meyer had his choice between Lawrence or Florida State’s Alex Hornibrook, but Hornibrook is currently playing for the Jousters of the Spring League and is undraftable—literally. The hype around Lawrence has been greater than any No. 1 overall pick since Andrew Luck in 2012. He better hope his career is closer to Luck’s than former No. 1 overall selection Sam Bradford.
2. New York Jets—Zach “Pretty Boy” Wilson, QB, BYU: Wilson is either the next “Broadway” Joe Namath or will have Jets fans wondering why the franchise gave up on Sam Darnold.
“(Wilson) has character concerns, rich kid who is an entitled brat—uncle owns Jet Blue, parents are a pain, not a leader, selfish, and he’s a know-it-all,” one scout said.
Wilson would be a perfect fit in the Big Apple.
3. San Francisco—Mac Jones, QB, Alabama: There is no way the 49ers moved up nine spots a month ago without knowing which QB they wanted. Quarterback Trey Lance of North Dakota State has an incredibly high ceiling, but John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan are in win-now mode and go with the pinpoint accuracy of Jones.
4. Atlanta—Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida: With Matt Ryan under contract until 2023, the Falcons get him another weapon to go along with Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones. Pitts—or Pitt as Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called him—is Rick James “Super Freak” athletically and could be the best player in the draft.
5. Cincinnati—Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU: The Bengals break the hearts of us Dolphins fans by nabbing the draft’s top receiver and denying Miami either Pitts or Chase—two players the team coveted. This also unites Burrow with his top target at LSU from two years ago. It also leaves the Bungles with an inferior offensive line to protect Burrow.
6. Miami—Penei Sewell, OL, Oregon: The Dolphins signed wideout Will Fuller in the offseason, and in a wide-receiver rich draft can take a receiver later with one of the 396 picks they have. Sewell gives Tua immediate blind-side protection, and lord knows he needs it.
7. Detroit—Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama: With Jared Goff at quarterback, the Lions need as many weapons at his disposal as possible. If healthy, Waddle is a stud.
8. Carolina—Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern: The Panthers traded for quarterback Sam Darnold, but he’s of little use if he’s not upright. Slater should help the cause.
9. Denver—Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State: Drew Lock is not the answer, and GM John Elway knows it and takes a chance on the most athletic of the five quarterbacks certain to be taken in the first round.
10. New England (trade with Dallas)—Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State: Bill Belichick has never taken a quarterback in the first round—until now. Cam Newton hasn’t been an adequate NFL quarterback since 2015 and Belichick knows it. Fields has all the tools to be a top-notch NFL quarterback and could thrive under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ system.
11. New York Giants—Christian Darrisaw, OL, Virgina Tech: The Giants could go wide receiver here, but they signed a potential No. 1 wideout in the offseason in Kenny Golladay, so they look to protect Daniel Jones with this mauler.
12. Philadelphia Eagles—DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama: The Eagles catch a break when the Heisman Trophy winner falls into their lap. Smith is built like he could be playing on the freshmen team in high school, but all he does is produce at a high level.
13. Los Angeles Chargers—Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC: The Trojan horse stays close to home and gives Justin Herbert some added protection.
14. Minnesota Vikings—Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama: Vikings had hoped to land one of the top three offensive linemen, but with all three off the board they go for the top defensive tackle in the draft. Biggest problem for Vikings, however, is that Kirk Cousins is still their quarterback.
15. Dallas Cowboys (trade with New England)—Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama: The Cowboys drop back five picks, collect some future draft picks and still land the one player they coveted the most.
16. Arizona Cardinals—Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina: The Cardinals lost Patrick Peterson to free agency, so they fill the void with the ultra-talented Horn.
17. Las Vegas Raiders—Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State: Raiders coach Jon Gruden never does anything by the book and the pick of Parsons proves it. Another freak athlete, Parsons opted out of the 2020 college season and bet on himself and his immense skill set.
18. Miami Dolphins—Najee Harris, RB, Alabama: The Dolphins need weapons around Tua and a three-down back. Harris should provide that and has a similar build and the physical tools of former Alabama and current NFL star Derrick Henry.
19. Washington Football Team—Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky: Whenever the time comes that Washington gets an actual nickname, the defense will be rock solid, especially with the addition of the tackling machine Davis.
20. Chicago Bears—Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota: If the Bears decide to move on from Allen Robinson II, someone has to catch the ball from Andy Dalton, Nick Foles or Bob Avellini.
21. Indianapolis Colts—Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi: Moore runs the 40 in 4.3, which means Carson Wentz will have plenty of chances to underthrow him on deep routes.
22. Tennessee Titans—Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami: Phillips has been a walking infirmary and actually retired from football in 2018, but now back bigger and stronger than ever, he could be the steal of the draft.
23. New York Jets—Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern: With their quarterback of the future in tow, the Jets look to solidify an emerging defense.
24. Pittsburgh Steelers—Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson: The Steelers hoped to land Harris to fill a gaping hole at running back but settle for the Clemson speedster that has drawn comparisons to the Saints’ Alvin Kamara.
25. Jacksonville Jaguars—Teven Jenkins, OL, Oklahoma State: Lawrence needs protection. Jenkins provides it.
26. Cleveland Browns—Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame: Able to play anywhere on the field, the Browns grab the power-tackling machine in Owusu-Koramoah.
27. Baltimore Ravens—Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan: Several draft experts, myself not included, had the talented Paye going somewhere in the top 15. The knock on Paye is what position fits him best in the NFL and can he produce consistently?
28. New Orleans Saints—Zaven Collins, LB, Tulane: Packers’ war room yells out a number of expletives after the Saints nab a player that was high on Green Bay’s board.
29. Green Bay Packers—Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue: What? Wide receiver help for Aaron Rodgers? Most definitely. Moore ran a blistering 4.29 40 at his Pro day and jumped out of the building with an incredible 42.5 vertical jump. Not only will he be able to stretch the field, but he’ll be a nightmare for opposing teams returning punts.
30. Buffalo Bills—Caleb Farley, DB, Virginia Tech: Bills willing to take a risk on a player that recently tested COVID positive and is coming off back surgery. If healthy, Farley could be best corner in the draft.
31. Baltimore Ravens—Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida: Not sure how the Gators didn’t score 100 points a game last season with Toney, Pitts and quarterback Kyle Trask on the field. Toney gives Lamar Jackson a deep threat he’s been lacking.
32. Tampa Bay—Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State: With all 22 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl team, wouldn’t be surprised to see Bucs trade down and acquire more picks, but Samuel Jr. makes sense if they keep it.