If you want to be a Badger, just come along with me. Like a lot of kids growing up in Wisconsin, my goal was to not only attend the state’s flagship university but to get a scholarship in either football, basketball or baseball.
I thought for sure that the late Dave McClain would be beating down my door asking me to play quarterback for the Badgers because that’s the position I played in Pee Wee football. Or that Bill Cofield would be begging me to bring my basketball skills to the Field House after once exploding for nine points in a CYO game.
Hockey would’ve been the logical sport to play at Wisconsin in the early 1980s because of the program’s success, but the late great coach Jeff Sauer heard that my skating skills consisted of sitting in the warming house at Traxler Park trying to get girls’ phone numbers.
That left baseball as my last resort for any hopes of combining academics and athletics at the University of Wisconsin.
Unfortunately, a 1-for-20 performance at the plate my sophomore year on the JV team at Janesville Parker High ended any hopes of playing center field for the Badgers.
I was Timmy Lupus, while the Badgers were looking for the Kelly Leaks of the world.
Despite falling flat on my face athletically, I somehow managed to not only get accepted into UW, but I received a Wisconsin Alumni Association scholarship, to boot, at graduation that paid for my tuition my freshman year.
I don’t remember if I had any other options college-wise. I know Harvard was out, and I certainly hadn’t even considered that evil Marquette University, so it was off to Madtown for me.
I remember my freshman year at Wisconsin like it was yesterday. I lived in Witte Hall with a brainiac from Sheboygan that studied more in one week than I did in an entire semester.
My weekends consisted of taking advantage of the drinking age being 18 by hanging out at such hot spots as Headliners, Church Key and the Stone Hearth. My roommate took advantage of me never being around by memorizing the periodic table.
The Milwaukee Brewers were in the World Series in ‘82, and I vividly remember walking up Bascom Hill listening to their postseason games on the radio while wondering what the deal was with all the pink flamingos.
Classes were optional, I felt, because there were too many other things to do. The only Dean on my list was for milk at Cub Foods. My favorite class was a music appreciation course taught by former UW band director Mike Leckrone. It was held twice a week at Mills Hall. The entire football team was in the class the first week, and then for some strange reason I didn’t see any of them against until the final exam—which consisted of identifying snippets of songs from the Scott Joplin and Al Jolson era.
Gas wasn’t free, nor were essentials such as beer, late night trips to White Castle or Pizza Pit pizza, so my dad—against my pleas—got me a job. That turned out to be one of the best things he ever did for me.
I went to work for the University of Wisconsin Sports Information Department under the direction of longtime UW Sports Information Director, the late Jim Mott. Along with former Gazette Sports Editor Dave Wedeward, Mott was a walking sports encyclopedia. Rosters, scores, coaches, he knew anything and everything if it pertained to UW sports.
Who started on the 1941 national championship basketball team? Who held the Wisconsin record for career home runs? How many Badgers went on to play in the NHL? Mott could rattle off the answers in seconds.
For me, it was the perfect job. I was up close and personal with the UW men’s football, basketball, hockey and baseball programs, while sometimes also venturing into track and field and cross country.
I once watched Herschel Walker break the 60-meter dash record at the UW Shell as a junior at the University of Georgia. I think he finished before the other eight runners were out of the blocks.
Football season was the best. Nothing beats Camp Randall Stadium on game day, even when you’re stuck in the press box working while all your friends are tailgating before and after games.
My job was simple. I typed the play-by-play of the game on a typewriter, collated my handiwork at halftime and post-game to hand out to the press, and ate, I believe, roughly 4,394 hot dogs in the five years on the job.
The perks that came with the job were off the charts. The Badgers were actually starting to get competitive under McClain before his untimely and tragic death in 1986, as he had guided them to four straight seven-win seasons between 1981 and ‘85.
With ABC and CBS the only networks televising college football at that time, Wisconsin wasn’t a big national draw like the Big Ten’s Ohio State or Michigan. When the big boys did make an appearance, Mott let me play host to such celebrities as Brent Musburger, Keith Jackson and Dave Diles. My job was to escort them from the airport to the stadium, give them a tour of the press box and show them around the football offices, which back then were about the size of a maximum-security jail cell.
Musburger was one of the nicest gentlemen I ever met, and I believe to this day I’m the one that convinced him that the press box would NOT collapse during the playing of the Budweiser song, “When you say Wisconsin, you’ve said it all.”
Basketball and hockey were more of the same, job-wise, but with a much better view. I typed the play-by-play for both sports, and felt like I played a part in Wisconsin’s 1983 national championship in men’s hockey. Sauer was the kindest and most approachable coach I ever dealt with at the collegiate level, offering me his home phone number the first time I met him.
Yet as much as I enjoyed all the sports and my time with the Sports Information, baseball was extra special. Why? Because I got to travel with the team, announce the homes games at Guy Lowman Field, and most important, put on a University of Wisconsin home baseball jersey.
I didn’t care that Guy Lowman Field was the worst facility in the Big Ten. The old Roy Coyle Field in Janesville was the Taj Mahal compared to Guy Lowman. The forecast for UW home games was always the same: cold, windy, snow possible with whitecaps coming off Lake Mendota.
I stuck with the Sports Information Department for five years, only because I had a little trouble graduating in four years. Thank goodness for summer school.
I still keep in touch with a few coworkers from those days, including Dennis Semrau from ESPN Madison.
My love for the Badgers will never die. My man cave in my basement is adorned with too much Badger memorabilia to list, and I once owned a vehicle known as the “Bucky mobile” that I can safely say was probably one of only a few in the state covered in Bucky graphics. I’ve named my last two dogs Buckingham Randall and Dekker, in honor of former hoops great Sam Dekker.
By the light of the moon, and by virtue of my dad landing me that gig while in Madtown in the 80s, if you want to be a Badger, just come along with me.