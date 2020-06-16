JANESVILLE
“The Tiger King”
“The Lion King”
“King Kong”
“King of Queens”
If a movie or a television show has the word “king” in it, I’m pretty sure I’ve watched it at some point in the last three months. “The Tiger King” is eight hours of my life I’ll never get back.
For a sports junkie like me, no sports pretty much equals no life.
The last live sporting event I covered was the Elkhorn boys basketball team winning a sectional semifinal game on Thursday, March 12, which also happened to be my birthday. A worldwide pandemic is not really the gift I was hoping for nor one I can return. I once thought a dickey that my aunt gave me was the worst gift ever because it looked like a sweater a small dog would wear, but COVID-19 trumps that.
Co-workers know that soccer is my least favorite sport, probably because I was never coordinated enough to play it nor patient enough to watch a match go 90 minutes without any scoring. But right now I would gladly cover a 0-0 draw if he got me out of the house.
About the only exercise I’ve gotten the last few months is looking under cushions, pillows and beds to see where the TV remote disappeared to. I feel like I’m back in college at the UW because I’ve certainly gained the “Freshmen 15.”
Friends and family gave me plenty of what they thought were great ideas to take my mind off of sports. It didn’t work.
Longtime friend Mike Gregory of Edgerton suggested I read some books. The head baseball coach and former longtime football coach at Edgerton said he has read more than 20 books since the pandemic started. That’s 18 more books than I’ve read my entire life.
I think the last book I read cover-to-cover was “Where The Red Fern Grows” in second grade. I quit reading books after that because Dan the Redbone Coonhound dies protecting Billy, his master, while Little Ann, Dan’s sister, dies shortly thereafter of a broken heart. (Spoiler alert.)
The next piece of advice was to put together some jigsaw puzzles. They said it’s relaxing and a great way to kill time. No it’s not. Unless a puzzle I’m putting together has 10 pieces or less, I have ZERO interest or patience in completing the task.
And I’ve never understood what you’re supposed to do when you’re done with a puzzle. Do you frame it? Sell it? Take it apart right away? I’m not real handy when it comes to building things, but the last thing I want to do is build something only to then take it apart. Kind of defeats the purpose if you ask me.
What about board games they said? Remember how much fun that was as a kid to play Monopoly or Life? Evidently I don’t. It took one game of Trouble and one game of Yahtzee for me to realize I wasn’t 15 any longer.
The only board games I’ve played as an adult involved drawing (Pictionary) or giving obscene answers to mundane questions (Cards Against Humanity). And although my wife’s a trooper, those two games aren’t much fun with only two people.
There must be a couple small projects around the house you could get done, right? Well, if it involves replacing a light bulb or self-cleaning the oven, I’m the man for the job. Anything else, forget it.
I grew up in a house where the only tools we had were a hammer, screwdriver and wrench, all neatly tucked away in an old cigar box. I’m about as handy as a screen door on a submarine. I have not and never will order anything that says assembly required on the box.
So how did I survive the last three months of basically being homebound 24/7 with no sports? Lots of great music and bad TV.
I spent a lot of time browsing through YouTube watching music videos from the 1970s and 80s. It was like watching MTV without having to listen to Nina Blackwood’s annoying voice in between songs. I got so bored one day that I googled every singer from every 70s music video I watched to see if they were dead or alive. Unfortunately for them, Randy Van Warmer, Andrew Gold, Laura Branigan and Gerry Rafferty ended up in the wrong column.
In between documentaries, a couple movies and the nightly news, I spent most of the time watching reruns of Andy Griffith and Chicago PD, while getting my sports fix in the morning with three hours of the Dan Patrick Show.
Boy, can I relate to Opie Taylor. The poor kid didn’t win a single ribbon or trophy at his grade school track meet and stormed off in a huff. He was determined to win and take home the trophy but finished dead last. He hates the winner and vows to never compete again. Dad Andy has to do some masterful work to show him that throughout life, he won’t be able to win every time. In the end, Opie learns what it means to be a good loser and that maybe he should write about athletics and not compete in them.
This past weekend the PGA Tour returned with the first real live action here in the U.S. NASCAR technically was the first to return, but I’m not sure anyone noticed.
Hopefully the NBA, NHL and MLB will return in July, followed by the start of high school football in early August and all fall sports later in the month.
I can’t wait to trade in those “Kings” from my big screen for King James and the Lakers or Scott Kingery and the Phillies. Heck, you know me, I’m no Packer backer, but I’d even settle for Kevin at this point.