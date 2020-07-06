Pat Forde for President! He’s my new hero. The longtime Sports Illustrated writer came up with a radical realignment plan for NCAA Division I football that changes the entire landscape. And I mean radically.
And the best part about it? It virtually guarantees the Wisconsin Badgers a spot in the expanded College Football Playoff.
Under Forde’s plan, 10 conferences, each with 12 members, would be formed to maximize proximity and reduce travel demands and costs. No more cross country trips to play the turtles of Maryland, or Rutgers—which many don’t even consider a football program.
Each school would play a full round-robin schedule—plus one nonconference game. The nonconference opponent would be locked in for a minimum of four seasons.
With no conference championship games, the 10 conference winners would qualify for the College Football Playoff, along with two teams selected at-large.
The realignment would result in fewer bowl games, but I don’t think the loss of the prestigious Camillia, Cure or Gasparilla bowl games—or the appetizing Idaho Potato Bowl—is going to wreck anyone’s holiday TV plans.
In Forde’s plan, Wisconsin would be joined in the Great Midwest Conference along with Minnesota, Iowa, Western Michigan, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Missouri, North Dakota State and Nebraska. Not exactly a hotbed of football powers, except for the Badgers, and in some seasons Iowa.
And the best part of it? No more suffering at the hands of the Buckeyes of Ohio State. Although I would miss beating up on Khaki Jim Harbaugh and Michigan.
Although Forde’s vision is merely a pipe dream now, let’s see how the 2020 season might’ve played out for the Badgers in the inaugural year of the Great Midwest Conference.
Week 1: Wisconsin at Kansas—Unless Bill Self can illegally recruit players for football like he does for basketball—Rock, Chalk, Jayhawk—this will be a blowout of epic proportions. Kansas hasn’t been to a bowl game since 2008 and has beaten longtime rival Texas once in 80 years.
Best guess: Bucky 55, Jayhawks 10
Week 2: Eastern Michigan (0-1) at Wisconsin (1-0)—Somewhere in Eastern Michigan is a school called Eastern Michigan University. The giant E on their helmets stands for Eagles, but in this case stands for Exits, as in find the nearest one. In three previous meetings between these schools, the Badgers have won all three and have outscored the Exits 101-9.
Best guess: Wisconsin 49, School in Eastern Michigan 3
Week 3—Central Michigan (0-2) at Wisconsin (2-0)—Another Michigan school visits Camp Randall, this one located somewhere centrally in Michigan. The Chippewas made a visit to Madison last season in a nonconference game and thoroughly enjoyed hearing “Jump Around” and watching Bucky Badger do a thousand push-ups before being hospitalized with heat exhaustion in a 61-0 loss.
Best guess: Wisconsin 61, Deja Vu 0
Week 4—Wisconsin (3-0) at Iowa State (2-1)—Bucky’s first big test comes on the road in Ames, where the Cyclones are coming off a tough loss to in-state rival Iowa. The late great John McPoland—former Gazette Weekend Sports Editor—was forced to sing “On Wisconsin” on the steps of the now Marv Roth Pavillion in Janesville in 1991 after Barry Alvarez’s Badgers beat his Cyclones 7-6. he wouldn’t like the results of this one, either.
Best guess: Badgers 27, My buddy McPoland’s Cyclones 17
Week 5—Wisconsin (4-0) at North Dakota State (2-2)—Welcome to the Fargodome, an indoor facility built in 1992 that seats a cozy 19,000 fans who are thanking their lucky stars they don’t have to attend any games outdoors in Fargo in November. The Bison are coming off their 8th FCS title in the last nine years but are quickly finding out that the gap is quite large between I-A and I-AA. Wisconsin’s massive offensive line shows these Bison what rampaging Bison really look like.
Best guess: Wisconsin 35, Fargodudes 10
Week 6—Missouri (2-3) at Wisconsin (5-0)—Last year, the Tigers were 6-6, including getting their bells rung in a Liberty Bowl loss. These two teams haven’t played since 1984, where yours truly made the road trip to Columbia, Missouri to watch the late Dave McClain lead the Badgers to a 35-34 win. Carole Baskin does not get her way on this day as the Badgers are Tiger Kings on this day.
Best guess: Wisconsin 42, Exotic Joe 13
Week 7—Western Michigan (3-3) at Wisconsin (6-0)—This Michigan school, located somewhere close to Lake Michigan I would assume, held its own in the MAC conference for a number of years but may drown near the shores of Lake Mendota. Wisconsin spoiled Western Michigan’s hopes of an undefeated season in 2017 with a 24-16 win in the Cotton Bowl and today spoils any hopes of the Broncos leaving town without their tails between their legs.
Best guess: Wisconsin 45, Foals 13
Week 8—Kansas State (3-4) at Wisconsin (7-0)—The last time these two programs met was in 1982 in the Independence Bowl, with the Badgers winning a shootout 14-3. The only good thing I can say about the Wildcats is that they feasted on Michigan in the 2013 Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl. I have no idea where Manhattan, Kansas is, and I don’t like drinking manhattan’s. Dorothy says “there’s no place like home.” Good, go back there.
Best guess: Wisconsin 36, Ruby Red Slippers 9
Week 9: Wisconsin (8-0) at Nebraska (6-2)—Ah, nothing like a trip to Lincoln to shuck some Cornhuskers. The Badgers have won seven straight in the series and nine of the last 10. Scott Frost was supposed to be the savior for this longtime storied program but he but has yet to find the same magic he did at Central Florida. Husker fans are losing their patience, which makes me giggle. Frosty the Snowman keeps it close for a half, but Bucky makes it eight straight to stay unbeaten.
Best guess: Wisconsin 27, Corn Puffs 20
Week 10—Wisconsin (9-0) at Iowa (9-0)—This figures to be a game where the first team to 20 wins. The Badgers have won four straight in the series in grounding the Hawkeyes, and other than the awesome “Wave to the Kids” at the Iowa Children’s Hospital tradition at the end of the first quarter, I really have nothing good to say about Iowa. I have too many good friends that bleed black and gold that would make my world a living hell with a loss, so with College Gameday on site, Lee Corso dons the Bucky headgear. “Not so fast, my friend.”
Best guess: Wisconsin 20, Baby Hawks 16
Week 11—Minnesota (8-2) at Wisconsin (10-0)—With the Great Midwest title already wrapped up, the Badgers set their sights on chopping down the Gophers with the Paul Bunyan axe. Bucky has blasted Bill Murray’s Gophers in 15 of the last 16 meetings. P.J. Fleck is annoying, and so is his team.
Best guess: Wisconsin 38, Baby Blue’s 17
I know this is all wishful thinking, but the more I delve into Forde’s plan, the more i endorse it.
In these difficult times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, travel expenses and operating costs should take precedent. As should my desire to see my Badgers finally get into the College Football Playoff without having to beat those nutty Buckeyes.