As a University of Wisconsin graduate and die-hard Badgers fan, last week ran the emotional gauntlet.
Things started out on a sour note. My beloved Badgers not only relinquished Paul Bunyan's Axe but showed no semblance of the team that had won seven straight and appeared headed for yet another showdown with Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game.
Although it was fun to watch Michigan spoil the Buckeyes' party plans.
By mid-week, things had picked up. The resurgent men's basketball team found its way into the Associated Press Top 25, thanks to an improbable Maui Invitational title, and picked up its first true road win of the season at Georgia Tech. Johnny Davis and the boys followed that up with a second-half offensive clinic in soundly beating I-94 rival Marquette on Saturday.
And the women's volleyball team capped off the week by advancing to the Sweet 16 thanks two decisive wins at a raucous UW Field House.
So where does that leave this Badgers junkie? Somewhere in the middle between euphoria and disdain.
I'm still puzzled. What happened to the football team on its visit to Minnesota with so much at stake? The team was flat from the start. Outplayed, outhustled, and most important, outcoached. Yes, I said it. Outcoached by the one and only P.J. Fleck. That might bother me even more than the loss. That, and the fact that the Minnesota faithful celebrated to "Jump Around" afterward. That's blasphemous!
So what's next for Paul Chryst and his squad? It starts with a Dec. 30 date with Arizona State in the inaugural Vegas Bowl. Not exactly the bowl game fans had in mind heading into the Minnesota game, but let's face it, there are worse places to spend New Year's weekend than Las Vegas. The last time Wisconsin played in Las Vegas in 2002, the lights went out in the fourth quarter of a 27-7 victory, and Badger fans drank the city out of Miller Lite at the pre-game tailgate party. Coincidence? I don't think so.
Regardless of what happens in Vegas and stays in Vegas, Chryst and his staff have some soul-searching to do before spring practice begins in April. The Graham Mertz experience has run its course. He's too Jekyll and Hyde for my tastes, and not ready to lead the team to the promised land. Maybe a stud quarterback enrolls through the transfer portal, or maybe state player of the year Myles Burkett of Franklin is as good as advertised and ready to take over the reins as a true freshman. That course seemed to work out well for Braelon Allen.
As long as Jim Leonhard is calling the plays, I don't worry about the Badgers' defense. He'll make adjustments like he always does.
But offensively, changes are needed. Maybe it's time for Chryst to give up his play-calling duties. Allen bailed the offense out far too many times with his freakish athletic skills, and UW's approach against Minnesota was about as vanilla as you can get.
The 2022 schedule is far more difficult than this season's with road games at Michigan State, Ohio State and Iowa. Let's hope some changes are upcoming.
As disappointed as I am with the football team, I'm at the opposite end of the spectrum with Greg Gard's team. The Badgers are 7-1 on the season, in the midst of a five-game winning streak and are probably unbeaten if Johnny Davis plays against Providence. No one, and I mean no one, saw this kind of start coming. With Brad Davison the lone senior on the team, and a true freshman playing point guard in Chucky Hepburn, I thought the Badgers would struggle out of the gate.
The Big Ten season opens Wednesday with a home game against Indiana, and although the conference is loaded as always, Wisconsin has proven early on that it can play with anybody. I'm not ordering my NCAA tournament tickets just yet, but I certainly don't think this team is headed for the NIT, either. Davis is legit, and Gard seems to have been able to make the other pieces fit, as well.
And the women's volleyball team gets one, and possibly, two more matches at the Field House. Most of the time when I watch them play, Dana Rettke simply takes over at some point. I expect that to be the case Thursday and Friday when she leads the Badgers back to another Final Four.
A Badger fan is never truly happy, but at least things seem to be trending in the right direction.