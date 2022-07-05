The Milwaukee Brewers hit the halfway point of the season in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Pittsburgh.
Milwaukee entered the second half of the 162-game season with a 46-35 record and a two-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League’s Central Division. The Cubs, Reds and Pirates are all in rebuilding mode in the division, which should allow the Brewers and Cardinals to pile up the wins down the stretch in what is arguably the worst division in baseball.
So what can we expect from the Crew the second half, and what tinkering does general manager David Stearns have to do with the lineup and pitching staff to ensure there’s not another postseason meltdown?
Here are my midseason grades for the Crew.
Starting pitching: C
Corbin Burnes has returned to his Cy Young form of a year ago, while Brandon Woodruff has been stellar since his return from IL with a bum ankle. The rest of the starters have been spotty, at best. The loss of Freddy Peralta early in the season threw a wrench into what would’ve been one of the top rotations in all of baseball. Peralta is expected back but not until mid-August at the earliest. Adrian Houser joined the injured list this week with elbow issues but is not expected to miss more than two starts.
That leaves Eric Lauer, Aaron Ashby and Jason Alexander to pick up the slack with two of the five-man rotation on the shelf. Ashby and Lauer have both been far too inconsistent, while if Alexander is in the playoff rotation, the Brewers are in big trouble.
If Peralta can bounce back and Houser can find his groove once again, the rotation is set. If not, Stearns might have to scour the market for an arm.
Relief pitching: A
The best relief corp in the majors continues to impress. If Josh Hader gets his slider over for strikes, he’s nearly impossible to hit. Devin Williams has the best changeup in baseball, and Brad Boxberger is the perfect fit in his role as the seventh inning setup man for Williams and Hader.
Stearns would hate to part with any of these three, especially Hader, but the offense desperately needs a big bat in the middle of the order that will be costly to acquire.
Offense: C
If you love the long ball, the Brewers are your team. Milwaukee ranks fourth in MLB with 113 home runs and averages 1.40 per game.
Unfortunately, the Brewers are 21st in MLB with a .238 batting average and are striking out every four at-bats. They are averaging 4.62 runs and striking out 8.72 times a game.
What’s alarming is the low batting averages by what are supposed to be the team’s best hitters.
Full-ime starters Kolton Wong, Luis Urias and Willy Adames are all batting below .235, while part-time starters Tyrone Taylor and Keston Hiura are hitting .228 and .217, respectively. That’s not going to cut it. We saw that be the case last year in the first-round playoff loss to Atlanta.
Christian Yelich struggled early and still hasn’t regained his power stroke but has picked up offensively since being slotted into the leadoff spot. He has his batting average up to a respectable .256 but has struck out a whopping 86 times.
Free-agent acquisition Andrew McCutchen has turned it around at the plate since what seemed like an 0-for-May streak, and I’ll take Rowdy Tellez’s .240 average if he continues to hit home runs and drive in runs on a consistent base like he has done all season.
Hunter Renfroe has shown flashes but can’t stay healthy. His bat and his glove will be sorely needed the second half if the Brewers are going to make a strong playoff push.
The catching platoon of Omar Narvaez and Victor Caratini has been adequate, but now the team has added Pedro Severino off the suspended list. I can’t remember any MLB team carrying three catchers for an extended period of time, but I also have a hard time second-guessing anything Stearns does.
Mike Brosseau, Jace Peterson and Jonathan Davis are serviceable off the bench and as occasional starters.
Defense: B
The Brewers rank in the middle of MLB with 46 errors in 81 games, with the former Gold Glove Award winner Wong sporting a team-high eight errors at second base.
Renfroe has been dynamite in right field—both with his glove and his bat.
Hiura continues to be a liability defensively, which has forced manager Craig Counsell to use him primarily in the designated hitter role lately.
The catching platoon of Narvaez and Caratini have allowed less than one stolen base per game.
Outlook
If healthy, the Brewers starting rotation is set. A playoff rotation of Burnes, Woodruff and Peralta, with Lauer or Houser making a spot start in a Game 4 is solid.
The offense simply has to do a better putting the ball in play and not relying on the long ball. The pitching is much better in the postseason than during the regular season, as the Brewers found out in scoring six runs in the four-game postseason series loss to Atlanta last year.
Andrew Benintendi of the Kansas City Royals or Bryan Reynolds of the Pirates are two solid contact hitters that would be a nice addition to the Brewers’ lineup, but at what cost? Both are under club control for two more years.
Stearns will likely stand pat hoping that getting Peralta back into the rotation would be the same as making a trade and that his offense can finally get on track instead of living and dying by the long ball.