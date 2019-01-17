JANESVILLE

In many ways, Erik Bargholtz’s first season of junior hockey has mimicked that of his Janesville Jets team.

He kept plugging away and settling in, just as he and his teammates did their best to jell together despite a roster chock full of fresh faces.

The results were mixed. The offense hasn’t always been prolific, but the team remains in the hunt for a division title.

Now, with the Midwest Division-leading Minnesota Magicians coming to town for a weekend series Friday and Saturday night, Bargholtz and the Jets hope they can build momentum during the second half of the North American Hockey League season.

“I’ve just been trying to adjust. For the most part, it’s what I expected. I was expecting a high-pace, physical game, and that’s what it is,” Bargholtz said after a recent practice. “Having the first half and getting comfortable with the puck, I think my play has gotten better..”

Bargholtz opened the second half of the season in late December by scoring a goal against Kenai River. The next night, he chipped in two assists.

Through 32 games played this season, Bargholtz has four goals and nine assists.

“I think he was just thinking, ‘I’ve got to score, score, score.’ He was tight, so we had some conversations and said, ‘Just play hockey,’” Jets head coach Corey Leivermann said. “That (goal against Kenai) was his first goal in 21 games, and you could tell that from his celebration.

“You kind of look at those young guys, they’re making strides in the right way.Hopefully that will make us a dangerous team.”

A first-half-of-the-season adjustment period is not foreign to first-year junior hockey players, and especially not for those of Bargholtz’s age.

The Appleton native is just 17 years old and finishing out his high school studies at Janesville Craig. He played last year at renowned Shattuck St. Mary’s in Minnesota and had a stop in Boston with the National Collegiate Development Conference.

Now he’s facing off against seasoned players that can be a few years older.

“He played out in Boston, but that’s not the same,” Leivermann said. “You’re not going against eight or nine Division I commits every night. That’s our league.”

For Bargholtz, this is all part of the process as he prepares to play Division I hockey himself.

He has verbally committed to play for Michigan State, though he’ll play at least another year at the junior level before he pulls on a sweater for the Spartans.

“My plan for next year is to hopefully make a USHL team,” he said. “I know I’m not going in next year. We’ll just see how things go at the junior route and see how I develop.

“There’s not really a specific aspect of my game I’m working on. I think I have a pretty strong game all-around, but it’s just continuing to develop everything—skating, shooting, my hockey mind. Work hard every day to get better.”

That’s a common theme in the Jets locker room.