MADISON
Jim Leonhard, who joined the Wisconsin football staff as secondary coach in 2016, didn’t fret if a UW defensive back was flagged for pass interference—as long as he was playing the proper technique.
Leonhard’s rationale was clear: If you’re playing how you’re being coached in practice and you are attacking the ball and if the ref throws a flag, so be it.
UW’s cornerbacks embraced that philosophy. Not surprisingly, they were encouraged to hear that new assistant Hank Poteat definitely agrees.
The secondary’s first test under Poteat comes at 11 a.m. Saturday when UW plays host to Penn State. The Nittany Lions finished 40th nationally in passing offense (256.0 ypg) last season.
Penn State returns a veteran quarterback in Sean Clifford and dangerous wide receivers. The crew is led by offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, whose units are known for stretching the field vertically.
“I love that,” cornerback Caesar Williams said when asked about Poteat’s mentality. “That just gives us a chance to keep making plays. That makes receivers earn every yard against the defense. I’d rather get a flag than the receiver catch the ball 40 or 50 yards downfield.
“But if I’ve got my eyes back and I’m trying to play the ball as well. … I think coaches see you’re downfield trying to create that turnover.”
Poteat was hired in the offseason to coach UW’s cornerbacks, allowing Leonhard to focus on the safeties and overall schemes. He has coached cornerbacks for the last six seasons, 2015 and 2016 at Kent State and 2017 through last season at Toledo.
“I want to be physical at the line of scrimmage,” Poteat said, “be able to challenge wide receivers and force them to earn every yard that they get throughout the game.”
Leonhard encouraged UW’s cornerbacks to be physical—within the rules.
One game last season during which that physical play hurt the team was the 17-7 loss at Northwestern.
Northwestern faced third and goal at the UW 5 in the opening quarter of a scoreless game when cornerback Rachad Wildgoose forced an incompletion in the end zone. Wildgoose was called for interference, however, giving the Wildcats a first down at the 2. Quarterback Peyton Ramsey threw a touchdown pass on the next play.
In the second quarter, with the Wildcats facing second and 6 at their 16, Williams made what appeared to be a terrific play on the ball to intercept a pass at the Northwestern 42.
Trailing by just 7-0 at the time, UW appeared to be in position to cut into the lead.
Williams was called for interference, however, and the Wildcats were awarded a first down at their 31. They eventually punted, but UW’s subsequent possession ended when quarterback Graham Mertz threw an interception in Northwestern territory.
Williams didn’t agree with the call and said he wouldn’t let such a penalty dictate how he covered receivers.
Poteat believes the cornerbacks have to understand how the officials are calling a game but they can’t get timid after drawing a penalty.
“It’s difficult, but that’s not going to change the mindset,” he said. “Everywhere I’ve been, one of the things that helped us play at a high level was because of that mindset. I’m not going to let up. Again, I’m going to make that receiver earn every yard.
“I’m not going to play soft. And that ball in the air? I’m going to attack it. But it all starts with the mindset and what I do at the line of scrimmage.
“Sometimes guys (are) playing physical but they’re not turning around and looking for the ball. That right there, even though I’m in good position, (if) I don’t look around and I’m making contact, those calls are not going to come to us.”
Poteat was hired after quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr left to take over as the offensive coordinator at Colorado State.
Head coach Paul Chryst decided rather than hiring a new quarterbacks coach that he could oversee the position and hire another defensive assistant to aid Leonhard and the secondary.
“It is such a different position, from communication, awareness,” Leonhard said in comparing the work of safeties and cornerbacks. “Safeties are generally leading the communication at multiple levels of the defense…There is a lot of nuance. You’re talking disguise and what you’re presenting a quarterback.
“And then you have to snap into all the technical work. Corner, so much of it is technique, technique. Alignment-assignment football.
“There are aspects when it is great to have them all in the room and you can hear how it all ties in together, whether it is the front, the coverage, the pressures. And then there’s times when there’s better ways to get it done.
“Both groups are going to benefit with the attention, the focus. Having another set of eyes on the pass game, on the receivers. Just more resources. In every way it is going to help this DB group with the structure that we have.”