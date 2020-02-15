Two goals scored 61 seconds apart lifted the Chippewa Steel over the Janesville Jets on Saturday night.
Luke Farthing assisted on Jackson Decker’s power-play goal at 16:18 of the first and then scored a goal of his own at 17:19, and Chippewa beat Janesville 3-1 in an NAHL game at the Janesville Ice Arena.
The Jets responded with a power play goal from Justin Thompson less than a minute after Farthing’s goal.
The two teams then went scoreless for more than 40 minutes before the Steel iced the game with an empty-net goal in the final seconds.
The Steel improved to 27-15-0-1 and are in third place in the NAHL Midwest Division, 14 points clear of the Jets (20-24-1-0).
Janesville plays a home-and-home series with the Steel this week—on the road Friday and at home Saturday night.
The NAHL Top Prospects Tournament begins today.
CHIPPEWA 3, JANESVILLE 1Chippewa 2 0 1—3
Janesville 1 0 0—1
First periodC—Jackson Decker (Luke Farthing, Killian Kiecker-Olson), pp, 16:18. C—Farthing (Kiecker-Olson, Connor Szmul), 17:19. J—Justin Thompson (Isaac Novak, Jordon Halverson), pp, 18:18.
Third periodC—Connor McGrath (Farthing), en, 19:55.
Saves—Trent Burnham (C) 38, Grant Riley (J) 26.