JANESVILLE
Former Parker standout athlete Ryan Callahan, now the athletic director at UW-Whitewater, had the best of both worlds Thursday night when he served as guest speaker at the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame’s 2020 induction banquet.
The banquet—delayed a year due to COVID-19—saw Mistie McCray Bass, Ron Brown, John Koebler, Joe Shere and Anne Sonka Nagle added to the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame.
The event also gave Callahan a chance to talk about two things he loves: UW-Whitewater athletics and growing up in Janesville.
It has been a challenging past year and a half for high school and college athletics, and Callahan said that has been the case at UW-Whitewater, as well. The NCAA Division III school saw its entire 2020-21 fall and winter sports seasons washed out, with the 2021 spring season also impacted somewhat.
Callahan said the university community—administration, staff and students—have banded together to fight COVID-19. The efforts have seen considerable success, as UW-Whitewater reached the UW System’s goal of 70% vaccination five weeks ahead of the system’s Oct. 31 deadline.
“It’s been a community effort,” Callahan said.
Callahan was named interim athletic director in 2019 and earned the position on a permanent basis over the next two years, Whitewater chancellor Dwight C. Watson said.
“Ryan was selected because of his experience as a former Warhawk athlete, coach and budget manager,” Watson said in a May news release.
The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic have been many, Callahan said, and the university’s many mitigation efforts have been put in place with one goal: Keeping student-athletes, coaches and fans safe.
Callahan said there are many things he likes about his job. But what does he like the most?
“Getting to do events like this,” Callahan said with a smile.
Callahan, in his brief talk at the banquet, focused on the power of community. Growing up in Janesville gave him plenty of experience to draw on. A 1999 Parker graduate, he was a standout pitcher for the Vikings who went on to win four WIAC championships and two WIAC tournaments, earning four NCAA tournament appearances.
He went on to play minor league baseball with the San Francisco Giants and Minnesota Twins organizations. He was inducted into the UW-Whitewater Hall of Fame last October.
Now that Callahan is the Warhawks’ permanent athletic director, he wants to move ahead with projects that include further facility upgrades. Some already have been implemented, including a $300,000 tennis locker room and a $970,000 replacement of the artificial turf at Perkins Stadium.
Callahan also helped secure a $500,000 gift for women’s athletics and the wrestling programs from an individual donor.
“We’ve got more to do,” Callahan said. “Our mantra at Whitewater is ‘Power By Tradition.’”
On Thursday, Callahan said he was especially looking forward to reconnecting with people from his high school days. He had plenty of time to do that during the social hour before dinner.
Callahan and his wife, Danyelle, live in Janesville with their three children: Paige, 9; Sloane, 7; and Sean, 5.