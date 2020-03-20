Running is hard.
OK, maybe not that hard. At its most basic, running simply requires you to pick up your two feet, one after another, at a quicker pace than a walk.
But actually getting started running on a consistent basis can be daunting.
In this time of COVID-19, perhaps you find yourself shut out from your normal gym or locked out from using your normal treadmill. Trainers near and far are working hard to reach clients and provide workouts online, which has certainly been helpful.
But, in this time of social distancing, getting outside for a walk, hike or run is one thing health officials say is OK, particularly if you can keep a safe distance from others.
“We need to keep our sanity, and we also need to exercise,” Dr. Robin Patel, director of the Infectious Diseases Research Laboratory at Mayo Clinic, told USA Today. “We can’t have the whole nation sitting there not exercising. People are going to have to think creatively about what they can do.”
With that in mind, we asked Brandon Miles, a cross country and track and field head coach at Janesville Craig High, for some tips for anyone looking to start running.
He provided five ideas to help make things a little less daunting:
- You don’t need a fancy watch! There’s no need to buy an expensive GPS watch to track how many miles you run. Going by minutes is just as acceptable.
For beginners, it may take you 10-12 minutes, or more, to run a mile. If you’ve been running on a treadmill, you should have an idea of your paces. A website we use to determine paces is runfastcoach.com. If you know how fast you can run a certain distance, you can use the training calculator to give you an idea of how fast your different runs should be.
- You don’t need to run fast in order to benefit! In fact, running fast will usually work against you.
If your goal is to lose weight, increase your distance or get better over time, you shouldn’t be running hard very often. I’ve been involved in competitive running and coaching competitive runners for 20 years and even I struggle with this.
You will lose the most weight running when you keep your runs aerobic. This means your body is only relying on oxygen to power itself, and at this pace your body can use your stored fat as fuel.
During these runs, you shouldn’t be breathing very hard and feeling your legs burn. That means you’re working too hard. When you do that, your body uses other fuel sources and you won’t lose weight as easily. You also increase your chances of injury.
Instead, incorporate some walking breaks into your run to keep it light and easy while increasing distance.
- What’s a typical weekly running schedule look like? Our top-end high school athletes typically run six days a week with one day off. At least three of those runs are easy, aerobic runs. One is a long run (20% or slightly more of their total weekly mileage), and two are workouts (hard days).
Beginners should balance running and run/walking if necessary, with other low-impact training to reduce the risk of injury. Swimming or biking are great alternatives to running.
For those just starting off, listen to your body. Run 2-3 times your first week and for short distances. Add in walking to keep you on your feet longer.
- How do I become a better runner? The secret to running is consistency and longevity.
Running changes your body in fundamental ways—from the heart, blood, and capillary adaptations to improved lung function and changed muscle fibers. All of this takes a long time!
Focus on staying healthy and being consistent and you will make tremendous gains. However, these gains typically take months and can take years depending on your goals.
- How do I stay healthy? Listen to your body. When you’re sore, take a day off or do a different activity. Don’t push and make running hard every day. Professionals definitely don’t do that.
Stretch after each run and work out your muscles with a roller after stretching. Eat lots of protein to heal your damaged muscles. Chocolate milk within 45 minutes after a run is a good choice. Another favorite is a banana with peanut butter.