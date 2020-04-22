Course management.
It’s a golf term that involves making smart decisions on the course. A consistent winning strategy is to play the right shot at the right time and to be aware of your strengths and weaknesses.
Aim for a pin on the left side of the green with a large bunker lurking? Or aim for the center of the green to play it safe?
Cut the corner with a driver off the tee box and shave 50 yards off the hole? Or hit 3-wood down the middle and avoid the risk hitting a ball into the woods?
In these trying times, course management is about to take on a whole new meaning.
Playing it safe will be replaced by being safe. Scores will be kept on cell phones, and course etiquette will now include social distancing, hand sanitizers and a lot of gimme putts.
Area courses are set to open Friday with strict regulations under Gov. Tony Evers extension of his safer-at-home order announced last week and running through May 26.
Having certain guidelines set forth by Evers is just fine with Bill Rogers, general manager of Evergreen Golf Club in Elkhorn.
“I’d much rather tell someone that they can play but with certain restrictions rather than they can’t play at all,” Rogers said. “I think people are just happy to be able to get back out there and play and will abide by the guidelines set forth.”
Public and private golf courses will be allowed to open beginning Friday, with the following restrictions:
1. The use of golf carts is prohibited.
2. Social distancing requirements must be observed at all times, unless the players reside in the same living unit or household.
3. All tee times and payments must be made in advance online or by phone.
4. Clubhouses and pro shops must remain closed. Any restaurant or bar facility may remain open only for takeout or delivery.
5. Tee times must be spaced to avoid multiple foursomes from clustering or gathering at any stage of the course.
6. All maintenance work and groundskeepers must comply with restrictions outlined in the governor’s order. All other functions may only continue under minimum basic operations.
7. Driving ranges and miniature golf must remain closed.
Other measures being taken to help offset the risk of possibly contracting COVID-19 include: eliminating scorecards, putting being completed once a player’s ball hits the raised cup on the green and hand sanitizers being available throughout the course.
The majority of area courses began taking online reservations Monday for Friday play. Tee times were pushed back to 10- to 12-minute intervals instead of the customary eight.
Oak Ridge Golf Course in Milton is taking online reservations for the first time. Oak Ridge head pro and general manager Kirk Wieland said he expects to be busy this weekend.
“We’re elated to be able to open up, and we will abide by whatever guidelines were set up because we know it can (the right to be open) be taken away from us at any time,” Wieland said. “We’ll block out one set of tee times every hour and leave that vacant to try and avoid ever having more than one foursome on a tee box.
“People have to be respectful of one another; that’s the most important thing. If your ball goes into the fairway next to you, follow proper social distancing guidelines.”
Alcohol will be prohibited at all Wisconsin courses. Clubhouses are closed, so getting a six-pack to go to take on the course is not an option nor is bringing alcohol onto the course. And any part of a golf course—public or private—is considered on-premise and alcohol is not allowed on premise at this time.
“Glen Erin is private property, so that means no alcohol in the parking lot or on the course or anywhere on our grounds,” head pro Jordan Brown said.
“We know that some people are still going to try and sneak some in, but with no golf carts allowed, I don’t think anyone wants to carry around a 12-pack of beer in a golf bag that probably already weighs 40 pounds.”
Be smart, be safe and be considerate. That’s the message that all area courses are trying to convey.
“I’m not worried about the majority of players we’ll get,” Rogers said. “I’m worried about the minority—the ones that think they can make up their own rules.
“We’ll have rangers riding around in carts, not to spy on anyone but to just make sure everyone is playing according to what the guidelines require. If they don’t, they’ll be asked to leave. It’s as simple as that.”
“Fore!” returns Friday.
If players manage the courses and their new regulations, hopefully it will be here to stay.