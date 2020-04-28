Area golf courses were allowed to open last Friday with several social distancing guidelines set forth by Governor Tony Evers.
Several of those restrictions will be lifted beginning today.
Riverside and Blackhawk golf courses in Janesville will begin offering golf cart and push cart rentals, along with carry-out food and beverage orders.
"It's another step toward returning to somewhat normal conditions," Riverside general manager Miles Tucker said. "Being able to take a cart is a big deal for a lot of golfers."
Golf carts must be reserved and paid for in advance by calling the golf shop at 608-757-3080.
Several conditions will apply when renting a cart at Riverside.
1. If you have already booked a tee-time for a future date, you must call the golf shop to reserve your cart.
2. Golf carts will be single rider only. Same household family members may share a cart.
3. Existing punch cards will be accepted. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no new punch cards will be issued.
4. All carts will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before and after each use.
5. Golf cart rentals are subject to availability.
Although food and beverage orders will be allowed at Riverside and Blackhawk, the clubhouses remain closed.
Clubhouse restrooms will be open but with social distancing restrictions in place.
The practice greens will also be open, but the driving range remains closed.