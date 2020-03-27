Jim Krueger knew time was potentially running short, so he took his golf bag and toured the edges of the Watertown Country Club golf course alone earlier this week.
“I came out to chip and putt a little bit,” Krueger said. “I’ve been a member here for 30-some years. We golfed all winter. Every Saturday morning, we had up to seven guys. We put stakes in front of the ground with the tees and used golf balls in the snow and played with hats and boots on.
“We’ve come out here since December. Since the social distancing, we haven’t played as a group anymore. We just decided, guys, let’s just not take a chance. You can’t go down to the (clubhouse) bar to have a beer and a couple sandwiches any more, but people need to do something.”
As of Wednesday, “something” no longer includes golfing in Wisconsin.
Gov. Tony Evers issued a statewide “safer at home” order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday which included orders to close all non-essential businesses to the public. After requests for clarification over whether golf courses could remain open despite the clubhouses being closed, Evers directed people to his safer-at-home FAQs online, which state that “golf courses are not considered essential businesses. Staff can perform minimum basic operations as defined in the order.”
“It’s kind of a disappointing decision, but it’s nice that we can still maintain the course,” WCC club director Mike Quinlan said. “You’ve got to be able to keep the maintenance crews out there. The property is too expensive to not keep up.”
Janesville's Riverside Golf Course opened for play Monday. By 8 a.m. Wednesday, the course was closed until April 24 under Evers' order.
"We probably had about 150 golfers play Monday and Tuesday," said Jordan Manthey, the manager at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville, which had not opened yet.
"There was talk that people might be able to tee off before 8 a.m. Wednesday and get a round in, but that wasn't the case."
With golf courses considered nonessential businesses, Manthey said Riverside is now dealing with a skeleton crew. Manthey and general manager Miles Tucker can be in the clubhouse maintaining day-to-day operations, but no one is allowed on the course or the range accept maintenance workers.
"Our maintenance crew can continue to mow grass and maintain the course, but that's about it," Manthey said. "They aren't allowed to work on any projects or anything like that because we're considered a nonessential business."
With proper maintenance, courses around the state will be playable whenever the statewide ban is lifted.
“We’re ready to move as soon as we can,” Quinlan said.
The coronavirus that leads to contraction of COVID-19 had been responsible for 15 deaths in Wisconsin and 842 positive cases as of Friday afternoon.
In response to the growing threat of this coronavirus, the Watertown Country Club took the proactive step of closing its doors prior to its annual St. Patrick’s Day event earlier this month. A sign at the clubhouse informed members of the closing, with plans to reopen as soon as possible.
The hope, as it was at many statewide courses, was that at least the golf season itself could continue, as long as golfers followed social distancing guidelines. After all, Evers encouraged the public to enjoy the outdoors responsibly during this crisis. State parks have remained open and all fees waived, and nearby places such as Lapham Peak in Delafield have been crowded as a result.
“We wanted to try to see if we could (open for the season) on Monday, but now we’ve kind of set that aside,” Quinlan said. “A lot of us are sad. I’m not going to lie. They are trying to do what’s right, but it’s frustrating. ”
The Wisconsin State Golf Association sent a letter to Evers on Monday urging him reconsider and is continuing to push for a reversal on the golfing issue. Proponents for a change are pointing to positions in nearby states to bolster their argument.
Stay-at-home policies have been enacted by governors in neighboring states, with varying rules regarding golf courses.
Golf courses in Ohio and Indiana have been allowed to remain open, with limitations. Raised cups on the green are a requirement in Ohio, to prevent golfers from reaching in to retrieve balls and risk contamination. Touching the flags is also forbidden there.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker reversed course with an executive order Tuesday that allowed courses to reopen with restrictions starting Wednesday. Clubhouses remain closed, and golf carts are not allowed. Only online or telephone scheduling is allowed. Golfers and staff must observe social distancing guidelines at all times while at the golf course.
“I just don’t understand,” Krueger said. “We got an email which said the USGA will try to contest it. Even guys who come as a group, you stand apart. As long as people are being responsible, I don’t see why (we can’t start the golf season).”