A four-run fifth inning propelled the Albion Tigers to a Home Talent League Southeast Section victory Sunday.

Dan Zeimet’s two-run single helped pave the way for the big inning, and the Tigers downed host Utica 5-1 to improve to 3-1 in section play.

Jake Zeimet, Dan’s brother, pitched five innings to earn the victory. Dan finished 1-for-2 with three of the team’s five RBI.

Matthew Klubertanz, Cullen Oren and Jesse Appel each had a pair of hits for the Tigers.

Albion, which is tied for second place, hosts first-place Jefferson at 1 p.m. Sunday.

ALBION 5, UTICA 1

Albion;000;040;100—5;9;1

Utica;001;000;000—1;4;2

Taylor, Zeimet (3), L. Gregory (8) and Mades; Schauer, Wanninger (7) and Stokstad

Leading hitters—Klubertanz (A) 2x5, Oren (A) 2x5, Appel (A) 2x3, Martin (U) 2x5.

SO—Zeimet 4, Schauer 1, Wanninger 3. BB—Taylor 1, Zeimet 6, Gregory 2, Schauer 2, Wanninger 1.

Rock River League

Milton got the potential game-tying base runner to second base in the bottom of the ninth inning, but the Raptors stranded him there in a 4-3 loss to visiting Neosho in a Rock River League game.

Milton fell to 2-2, while Neosho is 3-1.

Sean McCann returned to the Raptors and threw five innings before giving way to his brother, Sam. They combined for five strikeouts and allowed just five hits.

It was 2-2 in the top of the seventh inning when a pair of Janesville natives helped Utica grab the lead for good. Austin Geller had an RBI single and Matt Beyer supplied an RBI double to put Neosho up 4-2.

Janesville Craig graduate Luke Malmanger doubled and scored in the eighth for Milton. He finished 2-for-3, as did Milton catcher Andy Haney.

On Friday night, Milton beat Cambridge 10-0 in six innings at the Fort Atkinson tournament. Pitcher Drew Freitag, a Beloit Memorial grad, threw a perfect game.

Milton plays at Fort in the semifinals of that tournament Friday before hosting Clyman in RRL play Sunday.

NEOSHO 4, MILTON 3

Neosho;010;100;200—4;5;1

Milton;020;000;010—3;8;2

Wittenable, Rosser (9) and Egnarski; Sean McCann, Sam McCann (6) and Haney

Leading hitters—Malmanger (M) 2x3, Haney (M) 2x3. 2B—Wessell (N), Proehl (N), Beyer (N), Malmanger.

SO—Wittenable 5, Rosser 1, Se. McCann 2, Sa. McCann 3. BB—Wittenable 3, Se. McCann 2, Sa. McCann 1.