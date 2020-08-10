Brian Angileri defeated defending Riverside Men’s Golf Association champion Kevin Riley by one stroke in the group’s 2020 two-day tournament this past weekend.
Angileri shot consecutive rounds of 73 to edge Riley. Nick Hagen was two shots back to finish third, while Dustin Richards and Matt Kempfer finished in a tie for fourth three shots behind Angileri.
David Diece shot rounds of 76 and 77 to repeat as the A Flight champion. Jake Hassinger was eight strokes back in second. Bill Hassinger and Brent Kern finished in a tie for third nine shots behind Diece.
Dan Byrne won B Flight with rounds of 83 and 90. Jeffrey Luek was second four strokes behind, and Aaron Story was third at 178.
Tim Terry defeated Tom Noll and Don Greve by one shot to win the C Flight title.
It took a three-hole aggregatge score playoff to determine the Senior Flight champion. King Clark edged Paul Burkholder to win the title after each player had finished with a 162 total. Mike Reid was third two shots behind.