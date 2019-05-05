Being bad at baseball turned out to be a good thing for Andy Meehan.

The 1992 Janesville Craig High graduate traded in his baseball spikes for track spikes in middle school, and with a gentle push from his father joined the Janesville Track Club summer program.

Whatever skills he lacked on the baseball diamond were quickly erased when he stepped on the track. Meehan was an instant success.

He’s got the medals and trophies to prove it.

Between cross country and track and field, Meehan qualified for state four times at Craig and then had an illustrious collegiate career at the United States Air Force Academy. He was a member of the Western Athletic Conference championship cross country team in 1994 and, at the time of his graduation, had the second-fastest time for the 3,000-meter steeplechase in Air Force history.

Off the track, Meehan received the school’s Oustanding Scholar Athlete award in 1996. The honor is presented to the student who ranks highest academically at graduation.

Those accolades, along with continued success as a triathlete following the completion of his military enlistment requirement, landed Meehan a spot in the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame.

He’ll join Sue McKeown, Patrick Campbell, John Furrer and Bennie Guerra as part of the 2019 class that will be inducted Saturday, May 11, at the Janesville Country Club.

“It’s a tremendous honor, and it brought back a lot of nostalgia about growing up in Janesville, and all the people that were so important in who I became as a person,” Meehan said of the induction.

“It’s hard to believe it has been more than 25 years since I lived there, or that I’ve now lived in Hong Kong longer than I lived in Janesville.

“There have been so many great athletes to come through Janesville, in just cross country and track and field alone, that it’s pretty cool to realize that you are still kind of remembered for what you did.”

Meehan said moving from Madison to Janesville in his teens was a perfect fit. He said Janesville was small enough where parents let their kids ride their bikes wherever they wanted after school without worrying, but big enough where there was always something going on. Football in the fall, basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring. The summer was an empty canvas with a variety of options.

Meehan’s introduction to running came via a chance meeting with former Janesville Parker athletic director and boys track coach Joe Dye, who was running the summer Janesville Track Club. He credits Dye with setting the gold standard in his life for what it took to be successful—both on and off the track.

Dye said Meehan earned all his accolades through a simple formula of hard work, determination and perseverance.

“I have great regard for Andy,” Dye said. “He was a great competitor, but even as great of a competitor as he was, he was an even better person.

“He earned everything he had through the fact that he was a self-starter that refused to be outworked. All I did was light a little candle for him. He did the rest.”

Thanks to a successful prep career, Meehan had plenty of collegiate offers. A trip to Colorado Springs during the summer entering his senior year at Craig, however, made the decision an easy one. He wanted to serve his country, and the Air Force Academy was where he wanted to be.

Although Meehan admits he wasn’t the most talented runner on the cross country or track teams, he was the hardest working. He claims his running style wasn’t natural or one that you would teach a new runner, so that forced him to outwork his competition by putting as many miles on in a week as he could. He averaged 80 a week while attending Craig.

Former Craig boys track coach Bill Semmens said if anyone could make the adjustment from high school to the strict daily regimen of the Air Force Academy, it was Meehan.

“Andy was about the most disciplined and mature athlete I’ve ever coached,” Semmens said. “When some kids join the military, you worry about how they’d be able to make the adjustment or even survive boot camp. You knew it wouldn’t be a problem for Andy.

“He was one of those kids that was below the radar to most folks. But a lot of times, those are the kids that do really well. He was a natural born leader and the kind of kid that was very coachable, and you wish you had about 30 of him on your team.”

Meehan graduated from Air Force in 1996 and eventually served a short stint in Iraq.

Upon fulfillment of his military obligation, Meehan enrolled in law school at the University of Wisconsin, where he also met his wife, Chiann.

While living in Madison and attending law school, Meehan was the top Wisconsin finisher in the Ironman in 2005, a U.S. Triathlon Association All-American in 2005, 2006 and 2007 and a U.S. duathlon long-distance age-group national champion in 2007.

Those are impressive feats considering he hadn’t been a competitive swimmer at any point in his life.

“I think more than anything, I just loved to train,” Meehan said. “Training validates performance.

“Being in my mid-30s, I knew I wasn’t going to be competitive in just running any longer, so being in law school gave me more time to train than when I was in the military.”

Meehan moved to Hong Kong in 2009 and is currently the Executive Director for Global Investment at Morgan Stanley. He and his wife have two children, Heli (7) and Hetsan (4).

He has scaled back on his training but did compete in the Hong Kong Marathon in February.

Meehan will be making the trip home to Janesville for the hall of fame ceremony next weekend.

The visit will likely include a ride past Monterey Stadium. After all, that is where his wildly successful run began.