JANESVILLE

Andrew Morrison has played in enough tournaments at Riverside Golf Course to know that shooting in the 60s is paramount.

The 2013 Edgerton High graduate did just that Saturday in taking a two-shot lead heading into today's final round of the Janesville Men's City Championship.

Morrison fired a 3-under par 69 for a two-day total of 144 and a two-shot lead over six-time City champion Sam Van Galder, who fired the low round of the day with a 4-under 68.

First-round leader Michael Oellerich had a 73 Saturday for a 147 total and is three back.

Matt Zimmerman, a UW-Whitewater sophomore, had a 1-over 73 and is four back.

Morrison was 6-under through 14 holes, including birdies at Nos. 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 before giving three shots back with a bogey at 17 and a double-bogey on 18.

"Whenever I come out here (Riverside), I'm trying to shoot in the 60s," said Morrison, who was the WIAA Division 2 state individual champion in 2013. "That's got to be the goal because there are usually a lot of birdie opportunities out there.

"And when I made the turn today and heard that Sam had shot 30 on the front, I knew I had to go catch him because I was 1-under on the front and still lost five shots. Hearing Sam's score was a huge motivator for me."

Morrison was 2-under on his front nine before a bogey at No. 9 but then rattled off five straight birdies to begin his back nine.

Van Galder threatened to break the course record of 62 after shooting a blistering 6-under 30 on his front nine. He birdied Nos. 2, 3, 4, 6, 7 and 9.

"The front nine was just stupid," Van Galder said. "I don't think I had a putt longer than four feet.

"I really feel like if I don't bogey No. 10 because of poor club selection on my second shot, I could've really gone low. I played really well."

Van Galder rattled off seven straight pars on his back nine before bogeying No. 18 for a 38 on the back.

Zimmerman, a 2018 Janesville Parker graduate, was at 3-under through 13 holes but limped home with two bogeys and a double bogey on his last five holes.

"I played OK," Zimmerman said. "I hit my drive too far right on No. 9 (his final hole), couldn't get through the trees on my second shot and made a double.

"But I'm right there heading into tomorrow, and that's all you can ask for. I've had a chance to play Glen Erin a couple times in the last two weeks and am looking forward to it."

The field was divided into four flights--Championship, First, Second, Third--for today's final round at Glen Erin Golf Club.

Janesville Men's City Championship

At Riverside (Par 72)

FIRST AND SECOND ROUND RESULTS

Championship Flight

144--Andrew Morrison; 146--Sam Van Galder; 147--Michael Oellerich; 149--Matt Zimmerman; 150--Matt Kempfer, Cullen Maricque; 151--Michael Kletzien, Joseph Lange; 152--Ryan Coffey; 153--Aaron Coffey, Brian Angileri; 155--Daniel Thomsen; 156--Brentan Vivian; 158--Chad Sullivan, Mark Thomsen, Brett Hiess; Zach Tourdot; 159--Shannon Dooley; Jordan Manthey

First flight

160--Bob Kennedy, Gary Merk, Dustin Richards, Aaron Phalin, Jacob Downing, Jim Mead; 161--Kade Salemi, Sal Gomez; 162--Jose Perez, Braddy Bohlman; 164--Mike Reid, Kade Kleman, Doug Sheridan; 165--Brent Corey, Zach Balch, Efren Blanca, Riley McLaughlin; 166--Kevin Riley

Second flight

167--Steven Thurner, Nick Drew; 168--Scott Biegen; 169--Andrew Siefert; 170--Zach Milner, Philip Konkol; 171--Austin Purdy, Jake Hassinger; 172--Tom Ellis, Marcus Smith, Connor Kelly, Peter Hanke, Ben Myers, Lance Baior; 174--Joe Kennedy, Nik Sitter; 175--Rick Berry, King Clark; 176--Todd Thiele, Todd Cullen; 177 Mike Henry; 178--Tom Flora, Matt Runde, Paul Burkholder, Joel Chappelle; 179--Brad Schumacher

Third flight

180--Kevin Delap, Todd Sitter, Dan Bloom; 181--Greg Mullen, Jeff Brault; 184--Paul Schieldt; 185--Wayne Hansen, Michael Mansell, Jeff DeGarmo; 186--Dave Botts, Ryan Zimmerman; 187--Chad Flanders; 188--Sam Kisting, Dylan Benway; 190--Nate Farrell, Richard Moore; 191--Kyle Schwartz, Brian Schroeder, Larry Kotwitz; 192--Jonathan Grorud, Rick DeWitt; 194--Steven Dammen; 196--Timothy Sheehy; 198--Cris Crosby; 199--Steve Grover, Matt DeWitt; 205--Jeffrey Luek; 207--Keith Trembula, Daryl Rosenbaum; 208--Shawn Uschan, Dan Nelson; 210--Doni Lux; 217--Joshua Kooiman; 222-Dave Powers