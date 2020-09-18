JANESVILLE
Alexis Mauermann has found a home.
The Janesville native and 2020 University of Wisconsin graduate signed a contract Saturday to play professional hockey for Djurgårdens IF—a member of the Swedish Women’s Hockey League located in Stockholm. The SWHL is the elite league for women’s ice hockey in Sweden.
Mauermann was an integral part of Wisconsin’s 2019 Division I national championship team. But the 2020 season ended abruptly in March due to COVID-19, and Mauermann and the Badgers never got the chance to repeat as national champions.
In signing a one-year contract to play with Djurgardens IF, Mauermann gave up the opportunity to also play in Russia or China.
“I got a text at 5:30 in the morning last Saturday from my agent telling me a team in Stockholm wanted me to play for them,” Mauermann said. “A couple of former Badgers played there, along with one of my high school teammates from Shattuck (Minnesota), and they all had nothing but good things to say about playing and living in Stockholm. The city never shut down at all during the COVID crisis and has done a really good job handling it.
“And as far as hockey goes, it’s the best league over there. I’m really excited to get back on the ice and play again.”
Mauermann, who graduated in the spring with a degree in Communicative Science, needs approval on her work visa before she can head to Stockholm.
Djurgardens IF is already three games into the season, so Mauermann will have to learn on the fly when she does get her visa approval and heads to Stockholm.
“It’s kind of like the same situation that my brother, Ross, had when he first went to Germany to play,” Alexis said. “He joined the team after the season had already started, and I’ll be doing the same.
“But as far as the schedule goes, the Swedish League did not have to delay its start or anything due to COVID. The season started on time.”
Ross Mauermann plays for for the Fischtown Penguins out of Bremerhaven, Germany.
“It’s about a three-hour flight from where I’ll be to where Ross is,” Alexis said. “And we’ll be in the same time zone. Hopefully, our parents can come visit us over Christmas break. And it’s nice to know that I can get a hold of Ross for advice or just to talk knowing that will be the same time where he’s at.”